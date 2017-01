The Imperial Court of Washington hosts its annual Mardi Gras Masquerade at Cobalt (1639 R St., N.W.) on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 7-10 p.m.

Cocktails begin at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. There is a suggested $5 donation. Proceeds benefit CrossOver Healthcare Ministries, Pets with Disabilities and Rainbow Families.

For more information, visit facebook.com/imperialcourtdc.