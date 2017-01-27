Andy Cohen thinks Kellyanne Conway should be on ‘Real Housewives’

Kellyanne Conway has a fan in Andy Cohen.

During his appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” Cohen admitted he is “obsessed” with Conway and wants her to join his ‘Real Housewives” franchise. He also compared Conway to former “The Real Housewives of D.C.” cast member Michaele Salahi, who crashed the 2009 White House state dinner in with her husband Tareq Salahi.

“I’m begging her to just consider a spot on the Housewives if she gets bored,” Cohen says. “She’d be amazing.”

The talk show host continued that he felt like the election was similar to the reality series.

“I’ve been saying for a year — I was calling all the debates ‘Housewives reunions,’ because they were,” Cohen says. “The parallels to the Housewives and a lot of things that happened during the election, there are so many.”

As for Conway’s use of the phrase “alternative facts,” Cohen called it, “My favorite statement ever made in the history of ever.”

“I’m waiting for [the Housewives] to bust it out,” Cohen says. “I’m taping the Beverly Hills reunion in like a week, and I’m waiting for Lisa Rinna to be like, ‘Well, no, that’s an alternative fact.’”