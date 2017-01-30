January 30, 2017 at 8:19 pm EST | by Chris Johnson
Boy Scouts changes policy to admit transgender youth

The Boy Scouts of America will now admit transgender youth. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

The Boy Scouts of America has changed its policy to admit transgender youth who identify as male, marking the latest change in LGBT inclusion for the nearly 106-year-old institution.

Effie Delimarkos, director of communications for the Boy Scouts of America, confirmed the change to the Washington Blade in a statement amid widespread media reports of the new policy.

“Starting today, we will accept and register youth in the Cub and Boy Scout programs based on the gender identity indicated on the application,” Delimarkos said. “Our organization’s local councils will help find units that can provide for the best interest of the child.”

Delimarkos said the old policy of the Boy Scouts — which relied on children’s birth certificate to determine their gender identity — wasn’t working “as communities and state laws are interpreting gender identity differently, and these laws vary widely from state to state.” In addition to new transgender inclusive non-discrimination laws, courts are now interpreting federal prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sex to apply to transgender people.

“The BSA is committed to identifying program options that will help us truly serve the whole family, and this is an area that we will continue to thoughtfully evaluate to bring the benefits of scouting to the greatest number of youth possible – all while remaining true to our core values, outlined in the Scout Oath and Law,” Delimarkos said.

The news comes one-and-a-half years after the Boy Scouts changed its policy to begin admitting openly gay troop leaders for the first time and almost four years after it lifted its ban on gay youth.

As president of the United States, President Trump is honorary president of the Boy Scouts of America. The Washington Blade has placed a request in with the White House to see if he support the new trans-inclusive policy with the Boy Scouts.

During his tenure at the White House, President Obama called on the Boy Scouts to lift its gay bans and applauded when the organization lifted its ban on children who identify as gay and ban on adult leaders.

Chris Johnson is Chief Political & White House Reporter for the Washington Blade. Johnson attends the daily White House press briefings and is a member of the White House Correspondents' Association. Follow Chris

