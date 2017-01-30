Trump to endorse anti-LGBT bias in new exec order: report

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Monday declined to discuss an anti-LGBT executive order that’s rumored to be in the works from President Trump.

The rumor alleges Trump’s new executive order would allow federally funded adoption agencies to discriminate against gay couples. In addition, it would eliminate federal non-discrimination protections, enabling federal employees and contractors to be fired based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. The rumor also claims that federal employees would be able to refuse services to LGBT people based on their religious beliefs.

Responding to a question about the rumor from the Washington Blade, Spicer said, “I’m not getting ahead of the president.”

The rumor gained attention Monday after the Human Rights Campaign issued a statement about it.

“The rumors of an anti-LGBTQ executive action by President Trump are deeply troubling,” said JoDee Winterhof, HRC’s senior vice president for policy and political affairs, said in a statement. “We already know that he is willing to target and marginalize at-risk communities for his perceived political gain. As the president and his team plan their next steps, we want to make one thing clear: we won’t give one inch when it comes to defending equality, whether it is a full-on frontal assault or an attack under the guise of religion. Mike Pence should know that better than anyone given his track record in Indiana.”

The Blade will have more on the rumor as developments warrant.