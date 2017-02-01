February 1, 2017 at 2:00 pm EST | by Steve Charing
LGBT Safe Space workshops offered

Rise & Resist, LGBTQ History Month, gay news, Washington BladeMore than 50 people crammed into a meeting room at the Miller Branch Library in Ellicott City last week to participate in a three-hour workshop on creating safe spaces within their businesses, schools and organizations. Given the rise in anti-LGBT activity since the election, it’s crucial that all people, and in particular LGBT people, have places where they can feel safe, said trainer Dr. Diane S. Illig, a member of the faculty and Safe Space coordinator at Salisbury University.

The other trainers were Tara B. Taylor and Keith Merkey both of the Maryland Commission on Civil Rights, which have partnered with Salisbury University on the workshops.

This particular effort in Ellicott City was offered through collaboration with the Howard County Office of Human Rights as well as Salisbury University and the Maryland Commission on Civil Rights.

LGBT people frequently find themselves excluded and uncomfortable in a variety of settings. The workshop aims to reduce the often unwelcoming and even hostile environments—from the classroom bully to the unintentional exclusion by use of certain language—in which LGBT people navigate in their daily lives.

Using the themes of respect, acceptance and support, the workshop provides an understanding of the lived experiences of LGBT people through current statistics and examples; identifies sources of unwelcoming behaviors in a variety of settings; explains how participants will become more familiar with and comfortable in using LGBT-inclusive terminology; and shows how to dispel negative stereotypes and develop strategies to create more welcoming and inclusive environments.

If interested in scheduling a workshop, email tara.taylor@maryland.gov or call 410-767-6459.

