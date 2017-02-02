February 2, 2017 at 1:32 pm EST | by Staff reports
‘Peter Rosenstein Day’ in D.C.
Peter Rosenstein Day, gay news, Washington Blade

Peter Rosenstein (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

The City Council declared Jan. 31 as “Peter D. Rosenstein Day” in D.C. The resolution was unveiled at a milestone birthday party for the longtime activist and Blade columnist held Tuesday night.

Mayor Muriel Bowser was on hand, as was Council member Jack Evans, who praised Rosenstein for his years of activism and work in government and healthcare.

Rosenstein is a longtime Democratic Party and LGBT rights activist who had a long career in nonprofits, including as executive director of the American Academy of Orthotists and Prosthetists.

His birthday celebration was hosted by close friends Dr. James D’Orta, Jed Ross and their three children at their Georgetown home.

Blade editor Kevin Naff was on hand for the party.

“Peter’s long record of advocacy for underrepresented people has made a huge impact on the city,” Naff said. “Congratulations to him on his 40th birthday and here’s to many more.”

Muriel_Bowser_at_Brother_Help_Thyself_grant_awards_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Daniel_Truitt watermark
Local
Brother Help Thyself awards $75,000 in grants
Gay group fights motion to dismiss lawsuit against U.S. Justice Dept.
Ziegfeld’s-Secrets hit with ‘devastating’ potholes
‘Peter Rosenstein Day’ in D.C.
Va. lawmakers kill two anti-LGBT bills
Only 1% of D.C. students report being bullied
Boy_Scouts_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
National
Boy Scouts changes policy to admit transgender youth
Gay Iranian detained, released on U.S. cruise ship
Activists condemn latest Trump immigration executive order
SBA deletes LGBT content from website
CDC nixes LGBT youth summit after Trump election
LGBT activists condemn Trump immigration executive orders
Sandra_Moran_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_K_Lavers watermark
World
First LGBT member of Guatemala Congress criticizes Trump
Chilean president to promote marriage bill debate
UK pardons thousands of men convicted under anti-gay laws
Blade announces 2017 Latin America reporting project
Gay Iranian refugee unable to resettle in U.S.
Trump travel ban sparks global outrage
immigrant_rights_protest_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
Opinions
My protest days are not over
Thank you, Mary Tyler Moore
Trump’s ban means I can’t attend HRC conference
I was once a refugee
Why inmates need gender-affirming surgery
Trump, the media, and the lack of civility in politics
RuPauls_Drag_Race_Season_Nine_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ introduces season nine queens
Distrkt C celebrates anniversary
Studio’s ‘Tear You Apart’ play explores ‘fat girl/gay man trope’
Caitlyn Jenner unveils memoir cover
Chelsea Handler vows to stand up for LGBT rights
LGBT protestors plan to ‘werk’ at Trump Hotel
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup