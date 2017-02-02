‘Peter Rosenstein Day’ in D.C.

The City Council declared Jan. 31 as “Peter D. Rosenstein Day” in D.C. The resolution was unveiled at a milestone birthday party for the longtime activist and Blade columnist held Tuesday night.

Mayor Muriel Bowser was on hand, as was Council member Jack Evans, who praised Rosenstein for his years of activism and work in government and healthcare.

Rosenstein is a longtime Democratic Party and LGBT rights activist who had a long career in nonprofits, including as executive director of the American Academy of Orthotists and Prosthetists.

His birthday celebration was hosted by close friends Dr. James D’Orta, Jed Ross and their three children at their Georgetown home.

Blade editor Kevin Naff was on hand for the party.

“Peter’s long record of advocacy for underrepresented people has made a huge impact on the city,” Naff said. “Congratulations to him on his 40th birthday and here’s to many more.”