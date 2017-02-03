February 3, 2017 at 12:11 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Frank Ocean’s father suing him for $14.5 million over homophobic slur
(Screenshot via YouTube)

(Screenshot via YouTube)

Frank Ocean’s father, Calvin Cooksey, has filed a $14.5 million lawsuit against his son for defamation, TMZ reports.

In a letter penned in reflection of the Pulse nightclub massacre, Ocean says that the first time he heard a gay slur was from his father.

“I was six years old when I heard my dad call our transgender waitress a f****t as he dragged me out a neighborhood diner saying we wouldn’t be served because she was dirty. That was the last afternoon I saw my father and the first time I heard that word, I think, although it wouldn’t shock me if it wasn’t,” Ocean wrote in the Tumblr post.

Cooksey claims the story isn’t true and has cost him financial opportunities in film and music.

He filed a similar lawsuit against Russell Simmons in 2014 for $142 million for publishing a story on Simmons’ online publication Global Grind that portrayed him as an unfit father.

 

