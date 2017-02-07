Most Eligible Singles 2017

This is the third annual Washington Blade Most Eligible LGBT Singles issue. It began with reader nominations — and there were hundreds. From there, our staff chose the 20 Most Eligible, with an eye for locals with interesting stories, those doing compelling work and, yes, those who look good.

These 20 D.C.-area singles identify as LGBT. They were chosen from a pool of more than 250 nominees.

Check out the profiles (by clicking on the photos below) and then come to Town Danceboutique on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10 p.m. to meet our winners in person.

Sponsored by: Whitman-Walker Health, Town and Bite the Fruit

VOTE FOR WHICH SINGLE SHOULD WIN A FREE DATE NIGHT HERE!

Click on each photo to find out more about each single.

