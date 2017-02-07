February 7, 2017 at 3:41 pm EST | by Staff reports
Most Eligible Singles 2017

LGBT singles, gay news, Washington BladeThis is the third annual Washington Blade Most Eligible LGBT Singles issue. It began with reader nominations — and there were hundreds. From there, our staff chose the 20 Most Eligible, with an eye for locals with interesting stories, those doing compelling work and, yes, those who look good.

These 20 D.C.-area singles identify as LGBT. They were chosen from a pool of more than 250 nominees.

Check out the profiles (by clicking on the photos below) and then come to Town Danceboutique on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10 p.m. to meet our winners in person.

Sponsored by: Whitman-Walker HealthTown and Bite the Fruit

VOTE FOR WHICH SINGLE SHOULD WIN A FREE DATE NIGHT HERE!

Click on each photo to find out more about each single.

Taylor Lianne Chandler

LGBT eligible singles, Taylor Lianne Chandler, gay news, Washington Blade

Taylor Lianne Chandler (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Guy Anthony

Guy Anthony, gay news, Washington Blade

Guy Anthony (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Carlos Maza

Carlos Maza, gay news, Washington Blade

Carlos Maza (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Tim Barber

Tim Barber (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Tim Barber (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Matthew Ramirez

Matthew Ramirez (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Matthew Ramirez (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Brittany Walsh

Brittany Walsh (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Brittany Walsh (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

David Torian

David Torian (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

David Torian (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Alesia Michelle

Alesia Michelle, gay news, Washington Blade

Alesia Michelle (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Jofred A. Rivera

Jofred A. Rivera (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Jofred A. Rivera (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Ryan Maddock

Ryan Maddock (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Ryan Maddock (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Kate Ross

Kate Ross (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Kate Ross (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Diane Melis

Diane Melis, gay news, Washington Blade

Diane Melis (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Joe Donnelly

Joe Donnelly, gay news, Washington Blade

Joe Donnelly (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Consuella Lopez

Consuella Lopez, gay news, Washington Blade

Consuella Lopez (Photo courtesy of Lopez)

Angel Boord

Angel Boord, gay news, Washington Blade

Angel Boord (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Mattia D’Affuso

Mattia D'Affuso, gay news, Washington Blade

Mattia D’Affuso (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Julia DeLois

Julia DeLois, gay news, Washington Blade

Julia DeLois (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Lisa Marie Thalhammer

Lisa Marie Thalhammer, gay news, Washington Blade

Lisa Marie Thalhammer (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Ryan Bos

Ryan Bos, gay news, Washington Blade

Ryan Bos (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Sejal Singh

Sejal Singh, gay news, Washington Blade

Sejal Singh (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

