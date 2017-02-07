Most Eligible Singles 2017

This is the third annual Washington Blade Most Eligible LGBT Singles issue. It began with reader nominations — and there were hundreds. From there, our staff chose the 20 Most Eligible, with an eye for locals with interesting stories, those doing compelling work and, yes, those who look good.
These 20 D.C.-area singles identify as LGBT. They were chosen from a pool of more than 250 nominees.
Check out the profiles (by clicking on the photos below) and then come to Town Danceboutique on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10 p.m. to meet our winners in person.
Sponsored by: Whitman-Walker Health, Town and Bite the Fruit
VOTE FOR WHICH SINGLE SHOULD WIN A FREE DATE NIGHT HERE!
Click on each photo to find out more about each single.
Taylor Lianne Chandler
Taylor Lianne Chandler (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)
Guy Anthony
Guy Anthony (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)
Carlos Maza
Carlos Maza (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)
Tim Barber
Tim Barber (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)
Matthew Ramirez
Matthew Ramirez (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)
Brittany Walsh
Brittany Walsh (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)
David Torian
David Torian (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)
Alesia Michelle
Alesia Michelle (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)
Jofred A. Rivera
Jofred A. Rivera (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)
Ryan Maddock
Ryan Maddock (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)
Kate Ross
Kate Ross (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)
Diane Melis
Diane Melis (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)
Joe Donnelly
Joe Donnelly (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)
Consuella Lopez
Consuella Lopez (Photo courtesy of Lopez)
Angel Boord
Angel Boord (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)
Mattia D’Affuso
Mattia D’Affuso (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)
Julia DeLois
Julia DeLois (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)
Lisa Marie Thalhammer
Lisa Marie Thalhammer (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)
Ryan Bos
Ryan Bos (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)
Sejal Singh
Sejal Singh (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)