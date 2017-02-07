MOST ELIGIBLE SINGLES: Matthew Ramirez

Name: Matthew Ramirez

Age: 24

Occupation: Staff assistant for Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi.

Identify as: Male/gay

What are you looking for in a mate? Someone who isn’t afraid to speak his mind, but also makes me laugh. I look for ambition, kindness and passion. Fitness is important, but by no means a deal-breaker. A charming smile and cute butt don’t hurt.

Biggest turn-off: Being rude or inconsiderate to people in the service industry and immaturity.

Biggest turn-on: Oddly enough, I’m a sucker for ears that stick out. A sense of humor, boyish good looks and quick wit.

Hobbies: I enjoy all things true crime, weightlifting, live music and collecting sneakers.

Describe your ideal first date: Preferably we try something new together, whether food, drink or activity. From there, I like dates where we are mostly chatting and laughing. If someone can teach me something new, make me laugh and keep the conversation going, there is likely a kiss at the end of the night.

Favorite TV show: Favorite: “House of Cards.” Most-watched: “Law and Order Special Victims Unit”

Celebrity crush: Russell Tovey

One obscure fact about yourself: I have an identical mirror image twin brother. No, he is not gay.

