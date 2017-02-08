D.C. Rise and Resist holds first meeting

About 16 people turned out for a meeting at the D.C. Center for the LGBT Community on Monday night, Feb. 6, to launch Rise and Resist, a new D.C. direct action group that organizers say will stage creative and eye-catching non-violent protests against the administration of President Donald Trump.

Lead co-organizers Donald Aucoin, who was involved with the AIDS protest group ACT- UP in the 1980s, and transgender activist Willem Miller invited those attending the meeting to think about actions the group should take and formally propose them at the group’s next meeting scheduled for President’s Day on Feb. 20.

“I thought it went great for our first meeting, for sure,” Aucoin told the Blade. “I had no expectation for the number of people that would show up. It’s clear that something has begun and will continue on,” he said.

Aucoin and Miller invited members of the community interested in becoming involved with Rise and Resist to contact the group by email at riseandresist.dc2017@gmail.com. They said a listserv is being created to enable the group to contact supporters quickly about protest actions in the coming weeks and months.