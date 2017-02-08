February 8, 2017 at 4:11 pm EST | by Lou Chibbaro Jr.
D.C. Rise and Resist holds first meeting
Rise & Resist, gay news, Washington Blade

Rise and Resist co-founder Donald Aucoin (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

About 16 people turned out for a meeting at the D.C. Center for the LGBT Community on Monday night, Feb. 6, to launch Rise and Resist, a new D.C. direct action group that organizers say will stage creative and eye-catching non-violent protests against the administration of President Donald Trump.

Lead co-organizers Donald Aucoin, who was involved with the AIDS protest group ACT- UP in the 1980s, and transgender activist Willem Miller invited those attending the meeting to think about actions the group should take and formally propose them at the group’s next meeting scheduled for President’s Day on Feb. 20.

“I thought it went great for our first meeting, for sure,” Aucoin told the Blade. “I had no expectation for the number of people that would show up. It’s clear that something has begun and will continue on,” he said.

Aucoin and Miller invited members of the community interested in becoming involved with Rise and Resist to contact the group by email at riseandresist.dc2017@gmail.com. They said a listserv is being created to enable the group to contact supporters quickly about protest actions in the coming weeks and months.

Lou Chibbaro Jr. has reported on the LGBT civil rights movement and the LGBT community for more than 30 years, beginning as a freelance writer and later as a staff reporter and currently as Senior News Reporter for the Washington Blade. He has chronicled LGBT-related developments as they have touched on a wide range of social, religious, and governmental institutions, including the White House, Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, the military, local and national law enforcement agencies and the Catholic Church. Chibbaro has reported on LGBT issues and LGBT participation in local and national elections since 1976. He has covered the AIDS epidemic since it first surfaced in the early 1980s. Follow Lou

Gays_for_Trump_Deploraball_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
Local
Gays for Trump plans ‘Deploraball’ picnic in July
D.C. Rise and Resist holds first meeting
Whitman-Walker plans ‘tentative’ march on White House
Md. schools still hostile to LGBT students
Baltimore AIDS Walk fundraiser set for March
Casa Ruby grant for trans people with HIV extended
Gavin Grimm, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Supreme Court to hear trans student case March 28
Boy Scouts changes policy to admit transgender youth
Gay Iranian detained, released on U.S. cruise ship
Activists condemn latest Trump immigration executive order
SBA deletes LGBT content from website
CDC nixes LGBT youth summit after Trump election
tamara_adrian_at_international_lgbt_leaders_conference_2016_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_key watermark
World
Venezuelan, Cuban activists to speak at World OutGames
Gay men fight HIV/AIDS, taboos in Guatemalan town
Lebanese gay couple not prosecuted under ‘order of nature’ law
Blade video reports from Guatemala
First LGBT member of Guatemala Congress criticizes Trump
Chilean president to promote marriage bill debate
Boy_Scouts_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
Opinions
On the road to full equality
The alt-reality presidency
First Fag Hag Ivanka’s role as gay defender
She is ‘with us forever’
Witness to a gender revolution in Obama’s America
No bigotry in our name, including against Muslims
2016_Most_Eligible_LGBT_Singles_460x470_c_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Where are they now? Blade singles class of 2016 checks in
Evan Rachel Wood gets candid about being a bisexual woman
QUEERY: Cherie Nuit
Lesbian rapper Young M.A explains why she’s open about her sexuality
Madonna adopts four-year-old twin girls
Lady Gaga will guest judge on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup