February 17, 2017 at 11:21 am EST | by Mariah Cooper
‘American Horror Story’ will take on 2016 presidential election
“American Horror Story” might feel eerily familiar next season.

Ryan Murphy revealed on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on Wednesday night that season seven of the horror anthology series will be about the 2016 presidential election.

“Well, I don’t have a title, but the season we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through,” Murphy told Cohen. “So I think that will be interesting for a lot of people.”

When Cohen asked if there will be a character based on President Donald Trump, Murphy replied, “Maybe.”

The seventh season does not currently have a title.

“American Horror Story” veterans Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters have already signed on to appear in the upcoming season.

The show has been renewed through season nine.

