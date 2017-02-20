Abby Wambach and Christian mom blogger announce engagement

A post shared by Glennon Doyle Melton (@glennondoylemelton) on Dec 24, 2016 at 5:23am PST

U.S. soccer star Abby Wambach and Christian mom blogger Glennon Doyle Melton are engaged.

The couple announced the news on Instagram and Facebook on Friday.

“Abby and I have decided to hold hands forever. Love wins,” Melton, 40, captioned a photo of her and Wambach, 36, holding hands wearing diamond rings posted on Facebook.

Melton also posted the same photo on Instagram captioned, “Abby and I decided to hold hands forever. First, fiercely, and forever.”

Abby and I decided to hold hands forever. First, fiercely, and forever @abbywambach

Melton came out and revealed she and Wambach were dating in November. This won’t be either of the women’s first marriage. Melton divorced her husband Craig in August and Wambach divorced her wife Sarah Huffman in September.