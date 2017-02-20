February 20, 2017 at 11:27 am EST | by Mariah Cooper
Abby Wambach and Christian mom blogger announce engagement

U.S. soccer star Abby Wambach and Christian mom blogger Glennon Doyle Melton are engaged.

The couple announced the news on Instagram and Facebook on Friday.

“Abby and I have decided to hold hands forever. Love wins,” Melton, 40, captioned a photo of her and Wambach, 36, holding hands wearing diamond rings posted on Facebook.

Melton also posted the same photo on Instagram captioned, “Abby and I decided to hold hands forever. First, fiercely, and forever.”

Abby and I decided to hold hands forever. First, fiercely, and forever @abbywambach

A post shared by Glennon Doyle Melton (@glennondoylemelton) on

Melton came out and revealed she and Wambach were dating in November. This won’t be either of the women’s first marriage. Melton divorced her husband Craig in August and Wambach divorced her wife Sarah Huffman in September.

