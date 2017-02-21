Patti LaBelle, Tegan and Sara, Years & Years headline NYC Pride

Soul legend Patti LaBelle, indie-pop duo Tegan and Sara and British electronic-pop trio Years & Years will be the headlining acts for New York City Pride on Friday, June 23 through Sunday, June 25, 2017 at Pier 26 in New York City.

On Friday singer-songwriter Deborah Cox, known for her hit “Nobody’s Supposed to Be Here,” will perform before LaBelle hits the stage. On Saturday Tegan and Sara and Years & Years perform along with Róisín Murphy, Gallant, Dimitri from Paris and Occupy The Disco.

Sunday’s lineup includes Chus & Ceballos, Cindel and Scott Martin to entertain the crowds before Sunday’s headlining act which has yet to be announced.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 24 at noon. Purchase tickets here.