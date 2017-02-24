Did previous column go too easy on freeloading boyfriend?

Michael,



You went way too easy on Jimmy, the unemployed guy whose boyfriend wrote you wondering how to get him off the couch. OMG, Jimmy is mopping up the floor with his sugar daddy. In a case like this, I think it’s time for some tough love.



Using your rationale that only an individual can decide he or she wants to change, nobody would ever stage an intervention or take any drastic step in an abusive relationship. And let’s be real — that’s what the letter writer is in!



I’m so weary of people spending their energy figuring out how much they can get away with. It’s glorified toddler behavior and it isn’t healthy.



If I were in the letter writer’s shoes, I would give Jimmy a three-month deadline. Jimmy needs a fire lit under his ass: “Unless you’re gainfully employed by that date, you’re out.”



That would be doing Jimmy a favor in the long run, because if he continues this way and never offers anything productive to society, he’ll hate himself years later when he realizes he’s wasted his life.



It wouldn’t have to be a job in his field — just something to get him out of the house and feeling productive, even part-time.

Michael replies:

I get where you’re coming from. Yes, it’s infuriating when we get taken advantage of, especially by someone who purports to love us.

And it can be painful to watch people we love screw up their lives in all sorts of ways, be it underemployment, substance use or bad relationship choices.

Nevertheless, when we try to get the other person to change his behavior, our efforts are likely to backfire.

Why? Because most of us don’t like someone else telling us what to do and often get resentful when we’re dictated to. And we don’t like being told that the way we’re running our life is wrong, at least in the other person’s opinion.

So if Jimmy’s boyfriend tells him that he has to get a job, Jimmy is likely to focus on how awful and unjust the boyfriend is, rather than focusing on his own responsibility for the state of his affairs. Alas, people generally like blaming someone else for their woes, rather than looking in the mirror.

An intervention works best when you tell the other person how his behavior affects you and you’re clear how much more you’re willing to tolerate. Aim not to guilt-trip him or force him to change, but simply to state your bottom line and encourage him to confront himself about how he wants to live, going forward.

Making threats to get your way can bring about change, but has the unfortunate side effect of bringing an ugly dynamic into your relationship. If you use threats today, down the road your partner is likely to do the same thing to you. That’s just the way relationships work.

I’m not saying that people shouldn’t try to influence their partners. You certainly should ask for what you’d like when it’s important to you, just as you should be open to your partner’s requests. Just keep in mind that you may not always get what you ask for and that your influence may be limited.

And keep in mind that when you “need” the other person to behave in certain ways for you to be content, you don’t have much power over your life, because you can’t make your partner do your bidding. The only person any of us can always depend on to create the life we want is ourselves. This includes deciding whether or not we want to be in a relationship with a person who doesn’t treat us as we’d like to be treated.

So while Jimmy is mopping up the floor with his boyfriend, the guy is not stuck in an abusive relationship. If Jimmy refuses to change, the boyfriend is welcome to leave.

As for Jimmy: It’s true, as you note, that if Jimmy doesn’t get his act together, one day he may regret it. But that’s not his boyfriend’s responsibility. Just as is true for the boyfriend, Jimmy is the only person who can decide how he wants to live his life.

Michael Radkowsky, Psy.D. is a licensed psychologist who works with gay couples and individuals in D.C. He can be found online at michaelradkowsky.com. All identifying information has been changed for reasons of confidentiality. Have a question? Send it to Michael@michaelradkowsky.com.