Patricia Arquette says Oscars snubbed her trans sister Alexis

Patricia Arquette is angry her sister, the late Alexis Arquette, was excluded from the Academy Awards’ In Memoriam segment on Sunday night.

“I was really pissed off the academy left out my sister Alexis in the Memoriam, because Alexis had a great body of work, but Alexis was one of very few trans artists that worked in the business,” Patricia told ABC News.

Alexis’ work included more than 70 credits both on stage and on screen combined. She appeared in the films “Pulp Fiction,” “The Bride of Chucky” and “The Wedding Singer,” among others.

“At a time when we have trans kids that can’t even go to the bathroom at school, you would think the academy would have a little bit more respect for a group of people that are murdered, and trans women of color are most likely to live in extreme poverty, making $800 a month, so I think the Oscars have a lot of learning to do,” Patricia continued.

Alexis passed away in September from cardiac arrest. She was 47.