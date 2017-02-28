February 28, 2017 at 2:11 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Patricia Arquette says Oscars snubbed her trans sister Alexis
(Photo by Glenn Francis via WikiMedia Commons.)

(Photo by Glenn Francis via WikiMedia Commons.)

Patricia Arquette is angry her sister, the late Alexis Arquette, was excluded from the Academy Awards’ In Memoriam segment on Sunday night.

“I was really pissed off the academy left out my sister Alexis in the Memoriam, because Alexis had a great body of work, but Alexis was one of very few trans artists that worked in the business,” Patricia told ABC News.

Alexis’ work included more than 70 credits both on stage and on screen combined. She appeared in the films “Pulp Fiction,” “The Bride of Chucky” and “The Wedding Singer,” among others.

“At a time when we have trans kids that can’t even go to the bathroom at school, you would think the academy would have a little bit more respect for a group of people that are murdered, and trans women of color are most likely to live in extreme poverty, making $800 a month, so I think the Oscars have a lot of learning to do,” Patricia continued.

Alexis passed away in September from cardiac arrest. She was 47.

Robaire_Lizama_460x470_courtesy_Lizama watermark
Local
Del. gay man pleads not guilty in alleged police abuse case
McAuliffe to attend annual Equality Virginia dinner
Gay D.C. police union head survives recall vote
Honoring contributions of Audre Lorde, Melvin Boozer
Comings & Goings
Judge finds probable cause in male-on-male sex assault cases
jackie_evancho_screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
National
Court rules for trans sister of Trump inauguration singer
Trump’s transgender roll back shakes up Supreme Court case
Arkansas Supreme Court strikes down pro-LGBT city ordinance
Capitol Hill panel criticizes Trump travel, refugee ban
Gavin Grimm makes case to Supreme Court on using the boys’ room
Protesters: Trump a ‘bully’ for rescinding trans student protections
Kesaobaka_Kemotlhale_460x470_courtesy_Kesaobaka_Kemotlhale watermark
World
Trans student alleges Botswana police groped her while detained
State Department ‘supports’ El Salvador trans murders investigation
Transgender woman poised to win seat in Ecuador National Assembly
Salvadoran LGBTI activists seek justice for murdered trans women
Activists forge ahead in violence-plagued Honduras city
First-ever UN LGBT rights watchdog seeks ‘open’ dialogue
Womens_March_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
Opinions
Pride march must include people of color in key roles
Hell hath no fury like a woman warned
Following the example of James Baldwin
Between a rock and a hard place on family leave
#Prezmageddon with raspberry scones
Is D.C. destined to be the domain of the well-to-do?
alexis_arquette_wikimedia_commons_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Patricia Arquette says Oscars snubbed her trans sister Alexis
CBS cancels ‘Doubt’ starring Laverne Cox after two episodes
Human Rights Campaign targets closeted Republicans at CPAC
My-King Johnson is first openly gay recruit in NCAA
‘Moonlight’ is first LGBT film to win Best Picture after ‘La La Land’ mix-up
Serving up Charm
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup