Former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire says he’d avoid gay teammate

Basketball player Amar’e Stoudemire says he would have a plan to avoid a gay teammate.

In an interview with Israeli website Walla Sport, Stoudemire was part of a group of players asked how they would feel if they had a gay teammate. While everyone else said it wouldn’t bother them, Stoudemire stood out with his answer.

“I’m going to shower across the street, make sure my change of clothes are around the corner. And I’m going to drive—take a different route to the gym,” Stoudemire says.

When the interviewer asked if he was joking Stoudemire replied, “I mean, there’s always a truth within a joke.”

Stoudemire formerly played for the Phoenix Suns and the New York Knicks. He currently is playing for Hapoel Jerusalem in the Israeli Premier League.

According to ESPN, Stoudemire was fined $50,000 for tweeting a gay slur during the offseason in 2012.

Watch Stoudemire’s response below.