March 1, 2017 at 3:00 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire says he’d avoid gay teammate
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Basketball player Amar’e Stoudemire says he would have a plan to avoid a gay teammate.

In an interview with Israeli website Walla Sport, Stoudemire was part of a group of players asked how they would feel if they had a gay teammate. While everyone else said it wouldn’t bother them, Stoudemire stood out with his answer.

“I’m going to shower across the street, make sure my change of clothes are around the corner. And I’m going to drive—take a different route to the gym,” Stoudemire says.

When the interviewer asked if he was joking Stoudemire replied, “I mean, there’s always a truth within a joke.”

Stoudemire formerly played for the Phoenix Suns and the New York Knicks. He currently is playing for Hapoel Jerusalem in the Israeli Premier League.

According to ESPN, Stoudemire was fined $50,000 for tweeting a gay slur during the offseason in 2012.

Watch Stoudemire’s response below.

Donald_Trump_at_inauguration_460x470_2_c_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
Local
Gays for Trump to rally in D.C. on March 4
Gay man who threatened U.S. senators pleads guilty
Peroutka’s operatives guilty in Arundel robocalls
Partner violence to be discussed at PFLAG meeting
Va. legislative session proves a mixed bag for activists
D.C. named finalist to host Gay Games in 2022
Arkansas, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Ark. Senate OKs long-shot effort to ban gay marriage nationwide
Court rules for trans sister of Trump inauguration singer
Trump’s transgender roll back shakes up Supreme Court case
Arkansas Supreme Court strikes down pro-LGBT city ordinance
Capitol Hill panel criticizes Trump travel, refugee ban
Gavin Grimm makes case to Supreme Court on using the boys’ room
Kesaobaka_Kemotlhale_460x470_courtesy_Kesaobaka_Kemotlhale watermark
World
Trans student alleges Botswana police groped her while detained
State Department ‘supports’ El Salvador trans murders investigation
Transgender woman poised to win seat in Ecuador National Assembly
Salvadoran LGBTI activists seek justice for murdered trans women
Activists forge ahead in violence-plagued Honduras city
First-ever UN LGBT rights watchdog seeks ‘open’ dialogue
Donald Trump, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
The emperor has no clothes
Pride march must include people of color in key roles
Hell hath no fury like a woman warned
Following the example of James Baldwin
Between a rock and a hard place on family leave
#Prezmageddon with raspberry scones
Questions_for_Hetereosexuals_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
College professor creates ‘questions for heterosexuals’ assignment
Former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire says he’d avoid gay teammate
LeFou is Disney’s first gay character in ‘Beauty and the Beast’ remake
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ moves to VH1 for season nine
D.C. named finalist to host Gay Games in 2022
Rosie O’Donnell mocks Trump at D.C. rally
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup