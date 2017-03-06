March 6, 2017 at 11:01 am EST | by Mariah Cooper
Ellen DeGeneres to host NBC primetime game show
(Screenshot via EllenTube.)

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Ellen DeGeneres is expanding her hosting duties to a primetime game show based on the popular games played on her daytime talk show “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

NBC has ordered six episodes of the new series with DeGeneres on board as host and executive producer, according to Deadline. Contestants will be chosen from the audience to play wacky games and answer trivia questions similar to the games played on her show.

“I’m so excited to be hosting a huge prime-time game show for NBC,” DeGeneres said in a statement. “We’re pulling out all the stops — gigantic sets, hilarious games. It’s going to be like a combination of ‘American Ninja Warrior,’ ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ and a water park. OK, it’s nothing like that, but you should still watch.”

A premiere date has yet to be announced.

