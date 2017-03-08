March 8, 2017 at 4:40 pm EST | by Lou Chibbaro Jr.
Crew Club donates $10,000 to Casa Ruby
DC Allen, Crew Club, gay news, Washington Blade

DC Allen said he and his husband and business partner Ken Flick believe Casa Ruby provides an important service to the LGBT community. (Washington Blade file photo by Pete Exis)

A contingent of 14 members of the staff of the Crew Club, a D.C. health club and spa that caters to gay men, presented a $10,000 check to the local LGBT social services center Casa Ruby on Monday.

Crew Club co-owner DC Allen said the staff members presented the check after Casa Ruby founder and executive director Ruby Corado took them on a tour of the Casa Ruby facilities, including one of the group’s residential facilities for homeless LGBT youth.

Allen said he and his husband and business partner Ken Flick believe Casa Ruby provides an important service to the LGBT community and they wanted to make the donation to help Corado and her staff continue “the great work that they do.”

At a meeting he hosted last November for representatives of several local LGBT organizations at the Crew Club’s building on 14th Street, N.W., Allen noted the Crew Club has contributed to LGBT groups since it has been in business for the past 20 years and plans to continue doing so.

Lou Chibbaro Jr. has reported on the LGBT civil rights movement and the LGBT community for more than 30 years, beginning as a freelance writer and later as a staff reporter and currently as Senior News Reporter for the Washington Blade. He has chronicled LGBT-related developments as they have touched on a wide range of social, religious, and governmental institutions, including the White House, Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, the military, local and national law enforcement agencies and the Catholic Church. Chibbaro has reported on LGBT issues and LGBT participation in local and national elections since 1976. He has covered the AIDS epidemic since it first surfaced in the early 1980s. Follow Lou

