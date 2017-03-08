Crew Club donates $10,000 to Casa Ruby

A contingent of 14 members of the staff of the Crew Club, a D.C. health club and spa that caters to gay men, presented a $10,000 check to the local LGBT social services center Casa Ruby on Monday.

Crew Club co-owner DC Allen said the staff members presented the check after Casa Ruby founder and executive director Ruby Corado took them on a tour of the Casa Ruby facilities, including one of the group’s residential facilities for homeless LGBT youth.

Allen said he and his husband and business partner Ken Flick believe Casa Ruby provides an important service to the LGBT community and they wanted to make the donation to help Corado and her staff continue “the great work that they do.”

At a meeting he hosted last November for representatives of several local LGBT organizations at the Crew Club’s building on 14th Street, N.W., Allen noted the Crew Club has contributed to LGBT groups since it has been in business for the past 20 years and plans to continue doing so.