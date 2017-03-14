Trans-themed film ‘3 Generations’ gets D.C. release date

“3 Generations,” from film distributor The Weinstein Company, explores how three people in a family from different generations manage the difficulties of a transgender person’s transition.

Elle Fanning stars as Ray, a transgender man determined to start transitioning. Naomi Watts plays Ray’s single mother who must track down Ray’s father, played by Tate Donovan, to give legal consent. Susan Sarandon plays Dolly, Ray’s lesbian grandmother, who struggles to understand the difference between sexuality and gender identity.

The film, originally titled “About Ray,” wrapped production in 2015 and screened at the Toronto Film Festival the same year. “About Ray” came under fire for the decision to cast Fanning, a cis-gender actress, in the title role instead of a transgender actor. The film was later shelved for re-edits before reemerging as “3 Generations.”

Writer-director Gaby Dellal said in a statement that she is thrilled for the film to finally be released.

“Harvey’s [Weinstein] enthusiasm and support has allowed us to release this poignant film at a time when we all need to believe in our collective strength. Throughout making this film I have met loving families, fearless transgender youth and women who have fought for gender equality for decades. This film, both heart-warming and heart wrenching, is for them,” the statement reads.

Watts, who also executive produces the film, said in another statement, “This story loudly and bravely advocates for acceptance, both of others and of oneself. It’s a message we all believe in and are all incredibly proud to share this story with audiences, now more than ever.”

“3 Generations” will be released in the D.C. area on May 12.

Watch the trailer below.