Shift Festival unites North American orchestras

The Kennedy Center (2700 F St., N.W.) and Washington Performing Arts present “Shift: A Festival of American Orchestra” March 28-April 1.

Orchestras collaborate to spotlight North American orchestras of all sizes. The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, the Boulder Philharmonic, the Knights and North Carolina Symphony will perform. On Tuesday, March 28 at 10 a.m. there will also be a free symposium at the Library of Congress featuring a group of panelists discussing the challenges orchestras face.

Tickets are $25 for the performances. For a list of show times and more details, visit kennedy-center.org.