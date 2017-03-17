March 17, 2017 at 2:27 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Ryan Murphy to bring ’80s drama ‘Pose’ to FX

Ryan Murphy is bringing yet another T.V. show to his home base channel FX.

Set in 1986, “Pose” will follow the lives of New Yorkers in the luxury Trump era, the social and literary scene and the ball culture scene, Deadline reports. Production is expected to begin in October.

Unlike Murphy’s other project like “American Horror Story,” “American Crime Story” and “Feud,” this show will not be an anthology series.

The typical actors that have come to be expected to show up in Murphy’s projects, such as Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters and Kathy Bates won’t be spotted in “Pose.” Instead, Murphy is reportedly looking for unknown talent.

“Pose” is expected to premiere in 2018.

 

