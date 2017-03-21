March 21, 2017 at 4:20 pm EDT | by Steve Charing
Hopkins holds identity-based meet-ups
Johns Hopkins University meet-ups, gay news, Washington Blade

Johns Hopkins University (Photo by Daderot; public domain)

To create more opportunities for people to share their identities in a safe and friendly environment, Johns Hopkins University is offering meet-ups for LGBTQ students. These meet-ups are intended only for people who have that particular identity. Allies of these communities are encouraged to respect the need to have a closed event.

Currently, meet-ups have been established for the following: Roots (for LGBTQ people of color); Transgender and Genderqueer; Asexual Spectrum (including asexual, demisexual, gray-A, and similar identities); LGBTQ Survivors of Sexual Violence; LGBTQA People of Faith; and LGBTQ International Students.

If interested in attending any of these meet-ups, email lgbtq@jhu.edu.

