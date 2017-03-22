March 22, 2017 at 11:27 am EDT | by Steve Charing
Trans woman murdered in Baltimore

hate crimes, gay news, Washington Blade, trans woman murderedA transgender woman, yet to be identified, was fatally shot in the 2400 block of Guilford Avenue Wednesday morning. At approximately 4:15 a.m., officers responded to that location for a shooting.

According to Baltimore Police, upon arrival, officers located a 38-year-old transgender female who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. The victim was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Homicide detectives were notified and are investigating the shooting.

Witnesses reported hearing someone yelling for help and then hearing gunshots. Immediately after hearing the shots, witnesses reported seeing two unknown black males running and getting into a dark colored vehicle that drove away at a high rate of speed.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100, text a tip to 443-902-4824, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Detectives will meet in the area of the 2400 block of Guilford Ave. today at 12 p.m. to canvass the area. Next of kin has not been notified; therefore the victim’s name will not be released at this time.

  • Caroline Temmermand

    So horribly wrong. Hoping those responsible get caught. Praying those who know anything about this help police get these Goons off the streets.

watermark
Local
FreeState Justice names new leadership
Trans woman murdered in Baltimore
Bob Marshall’s transgender challenger qualifies for June primary
Maryland LGBT Chamber fundraiser on tap
Iron Crow Theatre unveils new season
Hopkins holds identity-based meet-ups
Susan Collins, Victory Fund, Senate watermark
National
LGBT juror non-discrimination bill reintroduced
Ky. governor signs ‘religious freedom’ bill against LGBT students
Rainbow flag stomped outside congressman’s office
Trump budget slashes State Department, USAID funding
Texas Senate approves anti-trans bathroom bill
Justice Dept. to give $8.5 million to Pulse nightclub victims
watermark
World
Activist seeks to become first trans person elected in Honduras
State Dept. defends anti-LGBT activist’s appointment to UN delegation
Prominent LGBT activist to run for Chile congress
Anti-LGBT activists part of U.S. delegation to UN women’s conference
Activist loses bid to become first LGBT member of Honduras congress
Colombia LGBT group opens four ‘Houses of Peace’
watermark
Opinions
Trump budget will cause suffering, death
The battle for America
TCM’s Robert Osborne loved movies like no other
A defeated politician’s job search and its symbolism
The Trump ‘Doesn’t’ Care Act
Trump’s dictatorial assault on press freedom
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Shirtless Violinist gays up ‘Beauty and the Beast’ with drag Belle
Daily Beast writer apologizes for outing Olympians seven months later
‘Mean Girls’ musical announces premiere dates for D.C. debut
Baltimore’s Grand Central celebrates 25 years
QUEERY: Chad Koratich
CARTOON: No hearing. Nope.
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup