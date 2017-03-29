QUEERY: Jacqie McKenzie

When Jacqie McKenzie found herself a single mom and chemistry teacher at a private school, she realized she needed to supplement her income so she turned to one of her hobbies — photography.

Around 2010, the now-34-year-old Oakland, Md., native started Jacqie Q Photography (jacqieq.com) and eventually it became her full-time work. About 75 percent of her work is weddings and she shoots on average 10-15 per year, both opposite- and same-sex couples, the latter of which she says she’s especially drawn to.

“Same-sex weddings are full of so much love and respect,” she says. “There can be drama at every wedding, but in my experience, all the nonsense falls away when a same-sex couple gets married. They’re doing this because they love one another and want to devote their loves to one another and not just throw a party.”

McKenzie shoots all over the D.C./Baltimore area. She has two sons, Declan and Colin, and is bi. “I’m keeping quiet on this one,” she says of her relationships status. “It’s new.”

McKenzie enjoys the flying trapeze, sky diving and kayaking in her free time as well as “getting back to nature.”

How long have you been out and who was the hardest person to tell?

Almost two years. And honestly, my family is pretty conservative so the hardest was my dad and my grandparents. I had to explain to him this wasn’t a phase. I haven’t been out long. I’ve spent the last six years of my life breaking free of chains, link by link, that were both thrust upon me and self-imposed. For a long time, I was the person I thought everyone wanted me to be. That skin is completely shed and this new skin I really like.

Who’s your LGBT hero?

All those who fell at Pulse while rescuing others. Also, Blue Star. She’s done so much work to help victims and the Orlando community recover from this tragedy.

What’s Washington’s best nightspot, past or present?

I have danced it up at Phase 1.

Describe your dream wedding.

Hmm. If that were to ever happen again, it would be something extremely small, on the beach at sunset with the kids splashing in the water in the background. Very intimate.

What non-LGBT issue are you most passionate about?

Education and environmental issues. The things we are not providing for our nation’s children and our natural world. It’s just atrocious.

What historical outcome would you change?

The election. Because who is this guy in the White House?

What’s been the most memorable pop culture moment of your lifetime?

I love Obama and his dad jeans. He’s very GQ now that he’s out of office. I’m happy to see him living life.

On what do you insist?

Kindness and compassion.

What was your last Facebook post or Tweet?

My last post was a meme that says, “Stopping Trump is a short-term solution. The long-term solution is fixing an education system that created so many ignorant people willing to vote for him.” This was a statement made by Andy Borowitz.

If your life were a book, what would the title be?

“Make Your Own Happy”

If science discovered a way to change sexual orientation, what would you do?

Discourage anything other than being your authentic self. This would be in the realm of designer babies for me. Acceptance is key. Accept and love everything that makes you uniquely you.

What do you believe in beyond the physical world?

I believe in spiritual energies and karma. What you put in will come back to you.

What’s your advice for LGBT movement leaders?

Keep fighting. Keep pushing. There’s an ever-growing army behind you.

What would you walk across hot coals for?

My relationships. There is nothing in this world I value as much as the people I love.

What LGBT stereotype annoys you most?

That a person who identifies as bisexual is attracted to everyone, any breathing person. It doesn’t work like that.

What’s your favorite LGBT movie?

“Wild Things” was probably the most influential movie for me. Like I said, I grew up in a small, conservative town, but also I was very sheltered as a kid. It was the first time I had seen any sort of same-sex relations. I remember thinking, “Whoa! This is a thing?”

What’s the most overrated social custom?

I hate that chivalry is one-sided. If I want to hold the door for a man, I should be able to hold the damn door without some “man card” comment.

What trophy or prize do you most covet?

I don’t covet prizes, only positive, loving relationships.

What do you wish you’d known at 18?

I wish I would have known that I didn’t need anyone’s permission or approval. It took me a long time to accept and love myself as I am because I was so focused on the constant criticism I received at home.

Why Washington?

Washington is full of life, full of color, full of history. It’s like the CPU for the entire country, so I’m embracing being so close to the brain of the nation. I can’t say I’ll always be here. I have big plans.