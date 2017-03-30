Get hitched in splendor

Spring is in the air and so is wedding season. While many couples are preparing for their spring and summer weddings this year, it’s not too late to start getting some inspiration of your own. These Washington-area venues have options from small, intimate ceremonies to elaborate, party-driven affairs. Whether it’s a historic mansion, on board a cruise or inside a luxury hotel, there’s a venue waiting for your save the date.

The Oaks Waterfront Inn (25876 Royal Oak Rd., Royal Oak, Md.) is ideal for the couple that wants a destination wedding close to home. Located minutes away from the Eastern Shore town of St. Michaels on a secluded cove, the special day will include private use of the waterside estate and grounds. Saturday wedding packages allow the couple use of all activities including canoes, putting green, shuffle board and badminton. the-oaks.com.

Reston Parks and Recreation’s the Lake House (11450 Baron Cameron Ave., Reston, Va.) offers an intimate space overlooking Lake Newport. The Lakeside Room accommodates 50-75 guests and the Lake View Room offers a natural light-filled space with a fireplace for up to 95 guests. The venue also offers rentals for larger groups of up to 145 guests. reston.org.

Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center (1300 Pennsylvania Ave., N.W.) has both indoor and outdoor ceremony and reception options. Celebrate the big day outside in a reception on the Woodrow Wilson Plaza against granite cobblestones and sculptures on a landscaped courtyard. For an indoor affair, take advantage of the 1,550 maximum occupancy of the Atrium or for a smaller gathering of 200-1,000 guests utilize the Atrium ballroom. itcdc.com/event-spaces.

Odyssey Cruises (600 Water St., S.W.) gives a nautical touch to any special event. Enjoy views of the skyline and monuments while traveling down the Potomac River while celebrating the union. Odyssey Cruises’ wedding planners can help curate entertainment, dining and beverage packages to make the day tailored to the couple’s taste. The cruise line also does engagement parties and luncheons before the date. odyssesycruises.com.

The Line Hotel (1770 Euclid St., N.W.), located inside a 110-year-old historic church, offers 10,000 square feet of event space, a rooftop terrace and a grand ballroom for guests of up to 700 people. Spike Gjerde, a James Beard Award winner, will create a banquet menu filled with food and drink to mark the special event. Watch the sun set with a panoramic view of D.C., including a view of the Washington Monument, on the Vela Rooftop Terrace. The Banneker Ballroom can also be transformed into three separate spaces to suit any wedding day need. thelinehotel.com.

The Howard Theatre (620 T St., N.W.) is the ultimate entertainment venue for the wedding party that wants to dance the night away. The main floor can accommodate up to 500 guests and the Mezzanine, popular for a cocktail hour lounge, accommodates up to 300 people. Multiple bars are located in the space as well as a full-service kitchen. There is a large stage, state-of-the-art sound, lighting and on-site production engineers to get any party started. thehowardtheatre.com.

Cherry Hill Park Ballroom (9800 Cherry Hill Rd., College Park, Md.) offers a classic ballroom wedding experience. The 3,600-square-foot space can hold up to 180 people. A fully equipped commercial kitchen and bar are available for a caterer of the couple’s choice. Smaller weddings can also benefit from the space with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres in the pre-function room before the ceremony is held in one of the space’s meeting rooms. cherryhillballroom.com.

Stonewall Golf Club (15601 Turtle Point Dr., Gainesville, Va.) is located on a golf course alongside Lake Manassas with floor-to-ceiling windows offering views that make a stunning backdrop for wedding photos. The space can accommodate up to 150 people to witness the big day. stonewallgolfclub.com.

Kentlands Mansion (320 Kent Square Rd., Gathersburg, Md.) is the wedding venue choice for the couple that wants old school charm. The mansion, built in the early 1900s, features dark wood paneling, polished hardwood floors, 22-foot ceilings and crystal chandeliers. One-hundred-fifty guests can be accommodated for a cocktail reception and 110 for a seated event. With eight rooms and an outdoor space, there are plenty of ways to customize a historical wedding day. gathersburgmd.gov/about/ gathersburg/city-facilities.

The Jefferson Hotel (1200 16th St., N.W.) has accommodations for smaller ceremonies in its cozy rooms. Exchange vows in the Book Room among book shelves and a crackling fireplace or have a celebratory three-course dinner in the hotel’s Private Wine Cellar. A 60-minute cocktail reception will follow the ceremony. The hotel also offers spa services at the Petite Spa, located in the hotel, for the couple and members of the wedding party. Overnight stays are encouraged, especially in the Martha Jefferson Bridal suite. jeffersondc.com/tie-the-knot.