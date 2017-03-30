March 30, 2017 at 3:12 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Santa is gay and in an interracial relationship in new picture book

Santa Claus will be gay and black in a new children’s book being released this fall.

Harper Design is publishing “Santa”s Husband” by Daniel Kibblesmith, a story about Santa Claus and his same-sex partner who fills in for him at malls, Time reports. The book is written in a similar parody to “Go the F**k to Sleep.” Kibbelsmith is also a staff writer for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and co-author of “How to Win at Everything.”

Back in December, Kibbelsmith tweeted that he and his wife, author Jennifer Ashley Wright, will raise their future child to believe in a gay, black Santa Claus. The parody was written soon after.

“Santa’s Husband” will be released on Oct. 10.

 

 

