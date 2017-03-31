Controversial views cost Hopkins on HRC report

BALTIMORE — The views of two psychologists at Johns Hopkins Medicine who believe people aren’t born gay or transgender have resulted in the venerable medical institution taking a 25-point hit on its latest score on the Human Rights Campaign Health Index, the Baltimore Sun reports.

Hopkins lost points under the index’s “responsible citizenship” clause, which focuses on activity that could undermine the care or equality of LGBT patients.

HRC said it made the deduction because Johns Hopkins won’t say the views of Dr. Paul McHugh and Dr. Lawrence Mayer do not represent the views of the hospital and that the hospital operates in accordance with the medical consensus and appropriate standards of care, the Sun reports.

McHugh is a university distinguished service professor of psychiatry and a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences. Mayer divides his time as a scholar in residence at Johns Hopkins and a professor at Arizona State University. He mostly conducts research at Johns Hopkins and no longer teaches. Their views have been controversial in medical and LGBT rights circles, the Sun article notes.

“Our goal is to get them to make an affirmative statement,” Tari Hanneman, director of the health equality project at the Human Rights Campaign said about Johns Hopkins, according to the Baltimore Sun article. “We want them to say they support affirming care for (LGBT) people.”

Hopkins said in a statement that last year it was awarded leadership status as part of the Human Rights Campaign Healthcare Equality Index and has expanded its commitment to provide the best possible care to all patients. Among the initiatives was creating a Center for Transgender Health, which is focused on supporting the needs of the LGBT community.

“While we can appreciate the opinions of outside organizations, the outcomes of our patients, and the satisfaction of our patients and their families who come to Johns Hopkins Medicine seeking help, are the ultimate measures of our success,” the statement said, according to the Baltimore Sun.