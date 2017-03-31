March 31, 2017 at 11:53 am EDT | by Staff reports
Controversial views cost Hopkins on HRC report
Johns Hopkins Medicine, gay news, Washington Blade

The Human Rights Campaign released its Healthcare Equality Index of 2017 after evaluating 1,619 healthcare facilities nationwide.

BALTIMORE — The views of two psychologists at Johns Hopkins Medicine who believe people aren’t born gay or transgender have resulted in the venerable medical institution taking a 25-point hit on its latest score on the Human Rights Campaign Health Index, the Baltimore Sun reports.

Hopkins lost points under the index’s “responsible citizenship” clause, which focuses on activity that could undermine the care or equality of LGBT patients.

HRC said it made the deduction because Johns Hopkins won’t say the views of Dr. Paul McHugh and Dr. Lawrence Mayer do not represent the views of the hospital and that the hospital operates in accordance with the medical consensus and appropriate standards of care, the Sun reports.

McHugh is a university distinguished service professor of psychiatry and a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences. Mayer divides his time as a scholar in residence at Johns Hopkins and a professor at Arizona State University. He mostly conducts research at Johns Hopkins and no longer teaches. Their views have been controversial in medical and LGBT rights circles, the Sun article notes.

“Our goal is to get them to make an affirmative statement,” Tari Hanneman, director of the health equality project at the Human Rights Campaign said about Johns Hopkins, according to the Baltimore Sun article. “We want them to say they support affirming care for (LGBT) people.”

Hopkins said in a statement that last year it was awarded leadership status as part of the Human Rights Campaign Healthcare Equality Index and has expanded its commitment to provide the best possible care to all patients. Among the initiatives was creating a Center for Transgender Health, which is focused on supporting the needs of the LGBT community.

“While we can appreciate the opinions of outside organizations, the outcomes of our patients, and the satisfaction of our patients and their families who come to Johns Hopkins Medicine seeking help, are the ultimate measures of our success,” the statement said, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Gavin Grimm, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Equality Virginia to honor Gavin Grimm at annual dinner
B’More Proud Summit goes between the lines
SAGECAP workshop to discuss preparing legal docs
Screening of ‘Major!’ at Morgan State
My peaceful morning with the cherry blossoms
Anti-trans bus to stop in D.C. next week
watermark
National
Takano says Nunes has ‘shot his credibility’
N.C. governor ‘threw the LGBT community under the bus’
Cooper signs deal to replace HB2 as LGBT advocates cry betrayal
N.C. lawmakers reach deal on HB2 criticized as ‘a train wreck’
Census Bureau: LGBT omission the result of ‘no federal data need’
Gay scholar warns against reading into U.S. Census redaction of LGBT categories
Mariela Castro, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Mariela Castro promotes pro-LGBT ‘legislative package’ in Cuba
D.C. competing against two cities to host Gay Games
Hundreds to attend LGBT conference in Dominican Republic
OAS commission holds hearing on anti-LGBT violence in El Salvador
Caribbean pastors ask U.S. to stop promoting LGBT rights abroad
Activist seeks to become first trans person elected in Honduras
watermark
Opinions
Gay men: Damn, we’re awful to each other
Trump loses bigly as political realities set in
Resist Trump by voting
Tide turns against too-high $15 minimum wage effort
Adding Elizabeth Bishop to our LGBT literary team
Trump budget will cause suffering, death
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
‘Doctor Who’ gets first gay companion
‘Walking Dead’ actor Daniel Newman comes out as gay
Spending skyrockets for gay weddings
LGBT dance party protest planned for outside Ivanka Trump’s house
Santa is gay and in an interracial relationship in new picture book
Lily Tomlin says she almost quit ‘9 to 5’
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup