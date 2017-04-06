April 6, 2017 at 10:51 am EDT | by Lou Chibbaro Jr.
Sale of Phase 1 ends 45-year run of lesbian bar
Phase 1, gay news, Washington Blade

(Washington Blade file photo by Damien Salas)

Phase 1, a lesbian bar that has operated in the Barrack’s Row section of Capitol Hill since 1970, became a part of gay bar history last month when its building, owned by Phase 1 co-founder Allen Carroll, sold for $3.3 million, according city tax records.

Although Phase 1 has been closed since last June, Carroll applied to have its liquor license stored in “safekeeping” at the city’s Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration, raising speculation – and hope by some of its loyal customers – that he might reopen the iconic club.

One year earlier Carroll announced on the bar’s Facebook page that it was being closed for renovation work and would soon reopen. It did reopen a few months later on a limited schedule of Thursday through Saturday nights only.

At the time it reopened he told the Blade he was uncertain of its future.

“I don’t want to close, but the girls have got to support it,” he said. “I’ve always been there for the women. I don’t fully get it. We’ve been there through good times and bad.”

Some of Phase 1’s regular customers speculated that as LGBT rights advances changed the gay and lesbian social scene many former gay bar customers – men and women – feel comfortable going to other clubs that welcome both gays and straights.

City tax records show that although Phase 1 operated in its building at 525 8th St., S.E. for many years, Carroll’s Ft. Washington, Md., based company, AJC II LLC, bought the building in December 2009 for just over $1.8 million. His sale of the building eight years later yielded a profit of just under $1.5 million, city records show.

A large sign hanging on the front wall this week says the building is up for lease and is well suited for a restaurant.

In recent years, the Phase 1 became known as the longest continuously operating lesbian bar in the country. In 1970, when Carroll and his partner Chris Jensen opened the bar, they were among just a small number of gay bar owners who sought to open an exclusively lesbian bar.

Former Phase 1 manager and bartender Angela Lombardi told the Blade in a 2015 interview, when Carol closed the bar for renovation and didn’t make it clear when or if he would reopen, praised Carol for his many years of commitment to keeping the bar open.

“He’s done more than fucking anyone else, more than any lady, more than anyone for our community and for that he deserves serious accolades,” Lombardi said. “He kept it open through thick and thin. That’s his baby. That’s the bar that started it all for him and Chris,” she said.

“Allen has really fought for 45 years to keep those doors open,” she said.

Lou Chibbaro Jr. has reported on the LGBT civil rights movement and the LGBT community for more than 30 years, beginning as a freelance writer and later as a staff reporter and currently as Senior News Reporter for the Washington Blade. He has chronicled LGBT-related developments as they have touched on a wide range of social, religious, and governmental institutions, including the White House, Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, the military, local and national law enforcement agencies and the Catholic Church. Chibbaro has reported on LGBT issues and LGBT participation in local and national elections since 1976. He has covered the AIDS epidemic since it first surfaced in the early 1980s. Follow Lou

Terry Stone, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
‘Welcoming Frederick’ seminar on tap
TransAAction Maryland to hold picnic
Sale of Phase 1 ends 45-year run of lesbian bar
Petition seeks rainbow crosswalks on 17th Street
D.C. won’t lift travel ban to North Carolina after HB2 deal
Va. GOP gubernatorial candidates make anti-trans comments
Mark Dayton, Minnesota, Democratic Farmer Labor Party, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Minnesota to keep N.C. travel ban as other states demur
Court rules for same-sex couple denied housing by Colo. landlord
Protections for trans Puerto Rico Senate employees rescinded
In first, fed’l appeals court rules anti-gay bias barred under current law
NCAA restores games to North Carolina despite new anti-LGBT law
HB2 deal becomes a test of the LGBT movement’s strength
watermark
World
State Dept. urges Russia to investigate gay Chechen men’s arrests
LGBT advocates attend global HRC summit in D.C.
Report: Chechnya authorities arrest more than 100 gay men
Gay U.S. ambassador’s departure from Dominican Republic leaves void
Dominican government officials speak at LGBT conference
Mariela Castro promotes pro-LGBT ‘legislative package’ in Cuba
watermark
Opinions
Back in the USSR
LGBT activist interrogated at Miami International Airport
Gay men: Damn, we’re awful to each other
Trump loses bigly as political realities set in
Resist Trump by voting
Tide turns against too-high $15 minimum wage effort
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Stefano Gabbana tells critics upset over his Trump support to ‘go to hell’
Takoma Ensemble gets spiritual
Dustin Lance Black signs modeling contract
Broadway singers tackle pop hits
Gina Yashere joins Queer Queens
Craft Brewer’s Conference welcomes gays
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup