Stefano Gabbana tells critics upset over his Trump support to ‘go to hell’

While some designers have publicly refused to dress Melania Trump, Stefano Gabbana wants people to know he is proud to outfit the first lady with his designs.

On Monday, the White House released its first official portrait of Trump sporting a black Dolce & Gabbana blazer. The gay Italian designer posted the photo to his Instagram captioned, “Beautiful” with the hashtags “DGWoman,” “MelaniaTrump and “MadeInItaly.”

#DGWoman BEAUTIFUL ❤❤❤❤❤ #melaniatrump Thank you 🇺🇸❤❤❤ #madeinitaly🇮🇹 Thanks to all those who appreciate our work ❤ A post shared by stefanogabbana (@stefanogabbana) on Apr 4, 2017 at 2:40am PDT

The comments were a mix of positive and negative with some expressing disappointment that Gabbana would post the photo.

“The LGBT community have been fighting so hard against these people for their rights. How can you. Unfollow, boycott,” one user wrote.

“So you have lost a follower, and worst, an admirer,” wrote another user. Gabbana responded, “‘I don’t care!! Really!”

Another user wrote that the post was “Disgusting” to which Gabbana replied with, “vai a cagare” which translates to “go to hell.”

Some users praised Gabbana for standing out in the fashion industry with one user writing, “Politics should have nothing to do with fashion.”

“Thank you for your beautiful designs and not succumbing to the political rhetoric and bullying,” another user commented.

In January, Gabbana faced backlash when he posted a photo of Trump wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress calling her a “#DGwoman.”

“Sad when a gay designer doesn’t care about other groups being repressed,” one user commented.

Gabbana responded, “Dont call me gay please!! I’m a man!!! Who I love its my private life.”