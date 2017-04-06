April 6, 2017 at 12:57 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Stefano Gabbana tells critics upset over his Trump support to ‘go to hell’

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

While some designers have publicly refused to dress Melania Trump, Stefano Gabbana wants people to know he is proud to outfit the first lady with his designs.

On Monday, the White House released its first official portrait of Trump sporting a black Dolce & Gabbana blazer. The gay Italian designer posted the photo to his Instagram captioned, “Beautiful” with the hashtags “DGWoman,” “MelaniaTrump and “MadeInItaly.”

The comments were a mix of positive and negative with some expressing disappointment that Gabbana would post the photo.

“The LGBT community have been fighting so hard against these people for their rights. How can you. Unfollow, boycott,” one user wrote.

“So you have lost a follower, and worst, an admirer,” wrote another user. Gabbana responded, “‘I don’t care!! Really!”

Another user wrote that the post was “Disgusting” to which Gabbana replied with, “vai a cagare” which translates to “go to hell.”

Some users praised Gabbana for standing out in the fashion industry with one user writing, “Politics should have nothing to do with fashion.”

“Thank you for your beautiful designs and not succumbing to the political rhetoric and bullying,” another user commented.

In January, Gabbana faced backlash when he posted a photo of Trump wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress calling her a “#DGwoman.”

“Sad when a gay designer doesn’t care about other groups being repressed,” one user commented.

Gabbana responded, “Dont call me gay please!! I’m a man!!! Who I love its my private life.”

Melania Trump #DGwoman ❤❤❤❤❤ thank you 🇺🇸 #madeinitaly🇮🇹

A post shared by stefanogabbana (@stefanogabbana) on

Terry Stone, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
‘Welcoming Frederick’ seminar on tap
TransAAction Maryland to hold picnic
Sale of Phase 1 ends 45-year run of lesbian bar
Petition seeks rainbow crosswalks on 17th Street
D.C. won’t lift travel ban to North Carolina after HB2 deal
Va. GOP gubernatorial candidates make anti-trans comments
Mark Dayton, Minnesota, Democratic Farmer Labor Party, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Minnesota to keep N.C. travel ban as other states demur
Court rules for same-sex couple denied housing by Colo. landlord
Protections for trans Puerto Rico Senate employees rescinded
In first, fed’l appeals court rules anti-gay bias barred under current law
NCAA restores games to North Carolina despite new anti-LGBT law
HB2 deal becomes a test of the LGBT movement’s strength
watermark
World
State Dept. urges Russia to investigate gay Chechen men’s arrests
LGBT advocates attend global HRC summit in D.C.
Report: Chechnya authorities arrest more than 100 gay men
Gay U.S. ambassador’s departure from Dominican Republic leaves void
Dominican government officials speak at LGBT conference
Mariela Castro promotes pro-LGBT ‘legislative package’ in Cuba
watermark
Opinions
Back in the USSR
LGBT activist interrogated at Miami International Airport
Gay men: Damn, we’re awful to each other
Trump loses bigly as political realities set in
Resist Trump by voting
Tide turns against too-high $15 minimum wage effort
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Stefano Gabbana tells critics upset over his Trump support to ‘go to hell’
Takoma Ensemble gets spiritual
Dustin Lance Black signs modeling contract
Broadway singers tackle pop hits
Gina Yashere joins Queer Queens
Craft Brewer’s Conference welcomes gays
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup