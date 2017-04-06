April 6, 2017 at 12:46 pm EDT | by Steve Charing
‘Welcoming Frederick’ seminar on tap
The ‘Welcoming Frederick’ conference is set for April 29.

The Frederick Center in collaboration with FreeState Justice will host a one-day seminar, Welcoming Frederick, on April 29. The conference runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and takes place at the Frederick Community College Conference Center, 7932 Opossumtown Pike, Building E, in Frederick.

Welcoming Frederick 2017 is geared toward professionals in the fields of education, medicine, mental health, social services, law enforcement, human resources, and allied professions to learn about, discuss, and create action plans to be more affirming to LGBTQ students, patients, clients, and colleagues.

Family members of LGBTQ children and relatives, say the organizers, will also find Welcoming Frederick a safe space to gain important knowledge that can make a difference in the lives of LGBTQ family members.

Some of the workshop topics to be covered are: “LGBTQ Youth: The Data Speak,” “LGBTQ 101: Definitions, Vocabulary, Pronouns, and Navigating Life as an LGBTQ Person,” “LGBTQ 201: On Becoming an Affirming Ally,” “Legal Rights and Protections for LGBTQ People and Their Families (including name and gender change, prisons and police, family law, and more),” “On Creating Affirming Medical Spaces” and “On Creating Affirming Counseling Spaces.”

Presenters include: Kris Fairand, Peter Brehm, The Frederick Center; Laura DePalma, Mark Procopio, and Jennifer Kent, FreeState Justice; Jabari Lyles, GLSEN-Baltimore; Deborah Dunn, Chase Brexton Health Care; and Kate MacShane.

“This unparalleled one-day training brings together some of the best minds in the region to discuss how to affirm LGBTQ patients and students,” Kris Fair, board chair of The Frederick Center, told the Blade.

“In addition to training, attendees will be hearing real life stories of youth and young adults traversing the Frederick County social landscape. This is a must attend event for anyone working on affirming LGBTQ culture,” he said.

For more information, visit thefrederickcenter.org/welcoming-frederick.   

