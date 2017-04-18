April 18, 2017 at 2:48 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Japanese boy band kisses 36 times in new video

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Japanese boy band MeseMoa have released the video for their new single “Shadow Kiss” and it features the members locking lips 36 times in almost four minutes.

In the video, the members sing about secret affairs all while inside a church. They also share kisses on the cheek, feet, neck and lips, which total 36, according to NewNewNext. The nine-member boyband formed in 2012 and have never directly addressed their sexuality.

Reportedly, when asked in an interview if anyone in the band was gay they responded, “I don’t know.”

“Shadow Kiss” has received more than 300,000 views.

Watch the video below.

