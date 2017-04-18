Ricky Martin is ready for more kids and a big wedding

Ricky Martin and his fiancé Jwan Yosef are looking forward to a large family and a big wedding.

Martin, 45, appeared on “CBS Sunday Morning” to talk about his Las Vegas residency at the Monte Carlo Hotel and his future family plans.

“I want a big family,” Martin says. “I like the noise of children running around the house. I want daddy’s little girl now.”

“We have to have a balance in the house. We’re making plans. Now it’s ‘we,’” Martin continued.

Martin already has eight-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino that were born via surrogate. He came out in 2010 through a message on his website and credits his children for giving him the courage.

“If I’m not honest with my kids, what am I teaching them? I’m teaching them to lie,” Martin says.

As for when Martin and Yousef will tie the knot, the date has not been determined. However, the singer says they’re planning for a big affair.

“We don’t know the day yet,” Martin says. “We’re engaged and we’re having a really good time. Maybe this year. I want a big wedding. I want a three day celebration – at least.”

Martin’s Vegas residency continues through September. He stops by MGM National Harbor May 5-6.