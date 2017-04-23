Macron, Le Pen advance in French presidential election

Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen on Sunday advanced to the second round of the French presidential election.

France 24 reported Macron, who is a centrist, received 23.9 percent of the vote. Le Pen of the far-right National Front party who campaigned on an anti-Muslim, anti-immigrant, anti-European Union and populist platform came in second with 21.7 percent of the vote.

“You have brought me to the second round of the presidential elections,” Le Pen told supporters in Henin-Beaumont in northern France. “From now on, I have an immense responsibility: That of defending the French nation, it’s unity, it’s security, it’s culture, it’s prosperity and independence.”

The election took place three days after a gunman killed a gay police officer and wounded two others on Paris’ Champs-Élysées.

President Trump told the Associated Press the attack — for which the so-called Islamic State claimed responsibility — would “probably help” Le Pen in the election. Geert Wilders, the leader of the far-right Dutch Party for Freedom in the Netherlands who failed to unseat Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte last month, on Sunday applauded Le Pen.

“Congratulations sent to Marine Le Pen,” wrote Wilders in a tweet that included a picture of him taking a selfie with Le Pen. “A day of celebration for all patriots in Europe.”

Congratulations sent to Marine Le Pen.

A day of celebration for all Patriots in Europe.

On to the 2nd round and the Presidency! pic.twitter.com/bpZoKU2xvZ — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) April 23, 2017

Le Pen during the campaign said she would repeal France’s same-sex marriage law that took effect in 2013. Her father, who founded the National Front in 1972, once described homosexuality as “a biological and social anomaly.”

The BBC last week interviewed gay men in Paris’ Le Marais neighborhood who said they planned to vote for Le Pen in spite of her public opposition to marriage rights for same-sex couples.

“There are priorities in France other than homosexuality,” Cedric told the BBC. “For me there are more pressing issues like the economy, the national debt and unemployment.”

Fabrice Houdart, a former World Bank employee from France, told the Washington Blade on Sunday that Le Pen is “horrible,” even though she “at least had gays around her.” He described Macron as “LGBT friendly.”

Conservative François Fillon and Benoît Hamon of the French Socialist Party both urged voters to support Macron after they conceded on Sunday. Outgoing President François Hollande, who signed the same-sex marriage law, announced late last year he would not run for re-election amid an approval rating that was less than 10 percent.