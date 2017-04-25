April 25, 2017 at 2:12 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Elton John cancels shows after contracting ‘potentially deadly’ infection

(Screenshot courtesy of YouTube)

Elton John canceled a string of upcoming concerts after falling ill from a “potentially deadly” infection.

Billboard reports the canceled performances were the remaining shows for his “Million Dollar Piano” show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, and a performance in Bakersfield, Calif., on May 6.

According to a statement from a representative of John’s, the 70-year-old singer contracted an infection and became “violently ill” on his return flight from Santiago, Chile. He was admitted into a hospital in the U.K. and after two nights in intensive care was released.

“Thankfully, Elton’s medical team identified this quickly and treated it successfully,” the statement continued. “He is expected to make a full and complete recovery.”

On Tuesday, John tweeted thanks for his fans’ well wishes.

“Woke up to an avalanche of well wishes. Thanks to everyone for reaching out. I’m resting well and looking forward to getting back on tour,” John tweeted.

John will resume touring for his concert in Twickenham, England on June 3.

 

