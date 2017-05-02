May 2, 2017 at 8:04 pm EDT | by Chris Johnson
DOJ signals plan to undo rule banning anti-trans bias in health care
Jeff Sessions, United States Senate, Alabama, gay news, Washington Blade

The Justice Department under Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) has signaled plans to withdraw a trans health rule.
(Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

The U.S. Justice Department signaled on Tuesday plans to reverse an Obama-era regulation barring discrimination against transgender people in health care, including the denial of transition-related services and gender reassignment surgery.

In a legal filing against litigation challenging the rule, the Justice Department under U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions seeks a stay and remand of the case to give the Department of Health & Human Services “the opportunity to reconsider the regulation at issue,” citing the administration’s desire to assess “the reasonableness, the necessity and efficacy” of the regulation.

“Defendants respectfully request that the court remand this matter to HHS and stay this litigation pending the completion of rulemaking proceedings,” the filing says.

Last year, HHS under President Obama made final a rule barring anti-transgender discrimination in the health care by interpreting the prohibition of sex discrimination under Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act to apply to transgender people.

But U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor in Texas issued an order in December barring the U.S. government from enforcing the regulation as a result of litigation filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty. The Justice Department under Sessions had already missed a deadline to file an appeal of the preliminary injunction before the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Mara Keisling, executive director for the National Center for Transgender Equality, said in a statement the rule the Trump administration plans to take away is “literally life-saving for transgender people all across the country.”

“The administration is rejecting the views of every major medical associations, most courts, and most Americans, who believe that people should not be denied health care because of who they are,” Keisling said. “That’s not just bad science and bad law—it’s a dangerous attack on transgender people’s ability to survive.”

The filing signals the Trump administration’s plan to undo the Obama-era rule after the appointment of Roger Severino as assistant secretary of health for civil rights. As a scholar at the anti-LGBT Heritage Foundation before his new appointment, Severino took anti-trans positions. Now his role consists of enforcing Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act and the rule against anti-trans discrimination in health care.

Chris Johnson is Chief Political & White House Reporter for the Washington Blade. Johnson attends the daily White House press briefings and is a member of the White House Correspondents' Association. Follow Chris

watermark
Local
Immigrant, workers rights advocates march to White House
Capital Pride volunteer ousted over trans remark
Gay activist found stabbed to death in Va. apartment
Leon’s bar in Baltimore celebrates 60 years
OUT Law honors Baltimore ‘trailblazers’
GLAA anniversary event highlights ‘changing of guard’
watermark
National
DOJ signals plan to undo rule banning anti-trans bias in health care
LGBT groups prepare for fight over Trump ‘religious freedom’ EO
Supreme Court rejects challenge to California ‘ex-gay’ therapy ban
Log Cabin president, U.N. officials discuss Chechnya
NOM’s anti-LGBT ‘March for Marriage’ set for June 17
NYC activists protest gay Chechnya arrests
Mariela Castro, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Mariela Castro: Father is ‘supportive’ of pro-LGBT efforts
Salvadoran trans activist nominated for international human rights award
U.S. Holocaust Museum ‘deeply concerned’ by gay Chechnya arrests
Bangladesh activists remembered on first anniversary of their murders
Macron, Le Pen advance in French presidential election
Report: Iranian police arrest more than 30 men for ‘sodomy’
watermark
Opinions
U.S. complicit in Chechnya horrors
Voters learn there’s little to love about either party
This year’s Pride is not business as usual
A blueprint for taking back the country
The gov’t has already shut down
Memories of an unforgettable past with Xulhaz
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Matt Bomer gets candid about coming out to his family
Gay rugby star Sam Stanley fires back at criticism of his older fiancé
Janet Jackson announces rescheduled fall tour dates
Netflix obtains gay Indian drama ‘Loev’
Julia Roberts supports students fighting for LGBT rights
Weinstein Company wins battle for PG-13 rating for ‘3 Generations’
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.