May 2, 2017 at 2:45 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Gay rugby star Sam Stanley fires back at criticism of his older fiancé

A post shared by Sam Stanley (@samstannerz) on

Former rugby star Sam Stanely has responded to critics of his relationship with an older man.

Stanley, 25, announced on Instagram that he and his partner of seven years, Laurence Hicks, were engaged.

“After being a part of each others lives for almost 7 years, @lorenzo_uk has been my pretend godfather, uncle, cousin and many others in order to make sure no one found out about us and that we were a couple. funny looking back after having come so far together. The most loving man I know and I’m incredibly happy to say we’re now engaged,” Stanley captioned a photo of the couple.

Speaking to Attitude, Stanley revealed while he was still closeted he met Hicks, a travel industry professional, on the website silverdaddies.com. The couple began dating and have been together ever since. As for the critics, Stanley says he and Hicks are just focused on their relationship.

“I’m sure as everyone knows, you’re not doing anything right if you’re not getting criticized in this world. Laurence & I love each other and to us that’s all that matters. We’re proud to represent the many relationships like ours,” Stanley told Attitude.

Stanley came out in 2015 becoming the first professional British rugby player to come out as gay.

A post shared by Sam Stanley (@samstannerz) on

 

