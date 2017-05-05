May 5, 2017 at 12:59 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
‘American Gods’ will feature the most explicit gay sex scene on TV

(Omid Abtahi and Mousa Kraish in ‘American Gods.’ Photo via Starz.)

Fantasy series “American Gods” will include the most explicit sex scene on TV, according to multiple reports.

The series, an adaptation of the novel by Neil Gaiman, follows old gods such as Love and Evil as they prepare to battle new gods like Technology. Salim (Omid Abtahi), who has recently moved to New York City, crosses path with the Jinn (Mousa Kraish), a mythological Middle Eastern god posing as a taxi driver. The pair meet in a taxi and go back to a hotel room to have sex.

“The Jinn comes into Salim’s life to say, ‘It’s OK to be who you are.’ Now more than ever that story is incredibly powerful. The sex scene is so intense and intimate. I don’t think anything like it has ever occurred on TV,” Kraish told Out.

In an interview with Vice, gay showrunner Bryan Fuller says the sex scene between the two characters was one of his favorite moments to translate from page to screen.

“We talked at length about our favorite aspects of the novel very early on, and we both cited Salim and the Jinn as one of the most memorable, touching romantic chapters of the novel. And so, we took great care and were very deliberate in how we brought that to life so it reflected the romance of the novel. We also added a few notions about a particular gay experience, coming from a man who originates from a country where you can be thrown off a rooftop for being gay,” Fuller says.

At a press event for the show, Fuller explained the scene was a “wonderful metaphor for a religious experience.”

“I’m excited for people to see the Salim and Jinn story and the beauty of that sex scene, which was not a small feat for two gay Muslim characters to have a beautiful, sophistical, sexual experience and what it was like for us to visually give you an idea of what it’s like to take a god inside you. I felt like it was a wonderful metaphor for a religious experience,” Fuller says.

The scene between Salim and Jinn airs May 14 at 9 p.m. on Starz.

