Drug use higher among NYC’s LGBT students

NEW YORK — Drug use in New York City’s public high schools is higher among LGBT students and those questioning their sexuality than among heterosexual students, according to reports from the city’s Health Department, Crains New York reports.

Gay and bisexual students and those unsure about their sexuality were twice as likely as their straight counterparts to report using illegal drugs in their lifetime, according to the 2015 survey cited in the report.

About 8 percent of straight high school students reported using illegal drugs, compared with 16 percent of gay and bisexual students and 17 percent of questioning students, Crains reports.

Notably, questioning students were four times as likely as straight students to have tried heroin.

The study also found disparities in the misuse of prescription drugs. Transgender students were three times as likely as non-transgender students to report having misused opioid analgesics such as Oxycontin and Percocet in the last year, while gay and bisexual students were more than twice as likely as straight students to report such misuse, the survey found.