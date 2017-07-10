July 10, 2017 at 2:26 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Watch: police officer’s girlfriend proposes at London Pride Parade

(Screenshot via Twitter.)

One police officer got a heartwarming surprise while working the 45th annual London Pride parade.

The British Transport Police (BTP) posted a short video of one of their officers getting engaged to her girlfriend. In the video, the officer approaches her girlfriend, who then drops to one knee and pulls out a ring.

The officer says yes and the couple embraces to the cheers of the crowd on the street.

London Pride is a popular place for couples to get engaged. Gay rugby player Fernando Ferreira was taking part in the parade when he proposed to his boyfriend, Greg Woodford.

Last year, a male police officer also got down on one knee to propose to his boyfriend.

 

 

watermark
Local
Trans woman intentionally hit by car in D.C.
Gay candidate enters race for Ward 1 Council seat
Frederick candidate for Alderman gets nod from Victory Fund
Community Cares Project announces retreat
Workshop to offer nutrition tips for LGBT seniors
Cumberland to hold its first Pride
Puerto Rico Pulse nightclub victims, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Federal court urged to strike down Puerto Rico birth certificate policy
Anti-trans bathroom measure fails to qualify in Wash. State
Supreme Court next stop for argument gays protected under Title VII
Study reveals LGBT rental housing discrimination
Pentagon agrees to 6-month delay for transgender enlistments
Texas Supreme Court rules against benefits for same-sex couples
Malta, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Malta set to legalize same-sex marriage this month
Canadian baby receives medical card without gender designation
HRC to Trump: Ask Putin about Chechnya anti-gay abuses
Gay Tongan Olympic swimmer talks activism, career
More than 1 million attend WorldPride march in Madrid
El Salvador activists hold 21st annual Pride march
watermark
Opinions
Wage study warning on ‘too-high, too-fast’ minimums
Goodbye to Town
Paul Kuhns for mayor of Rehoboth Beach
In Florida, one of the greatest LGBT candidates ever
Dyke March aims for safe space for all — unless you’re Jewish
Jim Acosta should grow up, stop whining
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Watch: police officer’s girlfriend proposes at London Pride Parade
Acrobat who plunged 100 feet to his death left final message for boyfriend
Out Olympian Tom Bosworth breaks one-mile race walk world record
‘Gotham’ star’s missing trans daughter found safe, returned home
Mom gives her son fabulous ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ makeover
Texas dad gives emotional speech about transgender son
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup