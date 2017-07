Chely Wright, honored by the Family Equality Council for her outstanding work as an LGBT activist, performs at Rams Head on Stage (33 West St., Annapolis, Md.) on Wednesday, July 26 at 8 p.m.

Wright released her newest album “I Am the Rain” in 2016 and has been in the industry since 1994.

Tickets are $35. For details, visit ramsheadonstage.com.