‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ ‘Feud’ earn Emmy nominations

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards nominations were unveiled Thursday morning with both “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “Feud: Bette and Joan” earning nominations.

“Westworld” and “Saturday Night Live” received the most with 22 nominations each. “Feud: Bette and Joan” received a nomination for Best Limited Series and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is a contender for Best Reality Competition Program. RuPaul is up for Best Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program.

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” is nominated for Best Comedy Series and Titus Burgess is up for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Laverne Cox’s role on “Orange is the New Black” earned her a spot for Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series. Jeffrey Tambor nabbed a nomination for “Transparent.” Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin were also nominated for their roles on “Grace & Frankie.”

Kate McKinnon is also a nominee for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for “Saturday Night Live.”

Read the complete list of nominees is below.

Best Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“House of Cards”

“Stranger Things”

“This Is Us”

“Westworld”

Best Comedy Series

“Atlanta”

“Black-ish”

“Master of None”

“Modern Family”

“Silicon Valley”

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

“Veep”

Best Limited Series

“Big Little Lies”

“Fargo”

“Feud: Bette and Joan”

“Genius”

“The Night Of”

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis, “How to Get Away With Murder”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Keri Russell, “The Americans”

Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Anthony Hopkins, “Westworld”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”

Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”

Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”

Allison Janney, “Mom”

Ellie Kemper, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

Zach Galifianakis, “Baskets”

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Carrie Coon, “Fargo”

Felicity Huffman, “American Crime”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Riz Ahmed, “The Night Of”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock: The Lying Detective”

Robert DeNiro, “The Wizard of Lies”

Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”

Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”

John Turturro, “The Night Of”

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama

Uzo Aduba, “Orange Is the New Black”

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Chrissy Metz, “This Is Us”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

Ron Cephas Jones, “This Is Us”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Michael Kelly, “House of Cards”

John Lithgow, “The Crown”

Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland”

Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld”

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Vanessa Bayer, “Saturday Night Live”

Anna Chlumsky, “Veep”

Kathryn Hahn, “Transparent”

Leslie Jones, “Saturday Night Live”

Judith Light, “Transparent”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Louie Anderson, “Baskets”

Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live”

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”

Tony Hale, “Veep”

Matt Walsh, “Veep”

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Judy Davis, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Jackie Hoffman, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Regina King, “American Crime”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “The Wizard of Lies”

Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies”

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Bill Camp, “The Night Of”

Alfred Molina, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies”

David Thewlis, “Fargo”

Stanley Tucci, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Michael K. Williams, “The Night Of”

Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Cicely Tyson, “How to Get Away With Murder”

Laverne Cox, “Orange Is the New Black”

Shannon Purser, “Stranger Things”

Alison Wright, “The Americans”

Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Ann Dowd, “The Leftovers”

Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Ben Mendelsohn, “Bloodline”

BD Wong, “Mr. Robot”

Hank Azaria, “Ray Donovan”

Brian Tyree Henry, “This Is Us”

Gerald McRaney, “This Is Us”

Denis O’Hare, “This Is Us”

Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Wanda Sykes, “Black-ish”

Carrie Fisher, “Catastrophe”

Becky Ann Baker, “Girls”

Angela Bassett, “Master of None”

Melissa McCarthy, “Saturday Night Live”

Kristen Wiig, “Saturday Night Live”

Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Matthew Rhys, “Girls”

Riz Ahmed, “Girls”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Saturday Night Live”

Dave Chappelle, “Saturday Night Live”

Tom Hanks, “Saturday Night Live”

Hugh Laurie, “Veep”

Best Reality-Competition Program

“The Amazing Race”

“American Ninja Warrior”

“Project Runway”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Best Variety Talk Series

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“The Late Late Show With James Corden”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

“Real Time With Bill Maher”

Best Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party”

Gordon Ramsay, “MasterChef Junior”

Alec Baldwin, “Match Game”

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, “Project Runway”

RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

W. Kamau Bell, “United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell”