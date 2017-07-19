July 19, 2017 at 3:12 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Evan Rachel Wood blasts Ben Affleck’s 20-year-old ‘gay kiss’ comment

(Ben Affleck in ‘Chasing Amy.’ Screenshot via YouTube.)

Evan Rachel Wood was not sympathetic about comments Ben Affleck made about filming a gay kiss 20 years ago.

Director Kevin Smith appeared at Outfest in Los Angeles over the weekend and revealed that Affleck thought his same-sex kiss with Jason Lee in the 1997 film “Chasing Amy” was a great acting feat, Gay Star News reports.

“‘A man kissing another man is the greatest acting challenge an actor can ever face,’” Smith quoted Affleck as saying during filming. “‘Now, I’m a serious actor.’”

“Westworld” star Wood, who identifies as bisexual, slammed Affleck on Twitter for the comments pointing out there were more difficult scenes actors must face.

“Try getting raped in a scene. Also, grow up Ben,” Wood wrote in the now-deleted tweets.

“I’m sure he just thought it was funny, but jokes like that are damaging,” Wood continued. “Also, you think us ladies like kissing all the guys we kiss? Just cause its a “straight kiss” doesnt mean we enjoy it. Ahem.”

Wood explained that she deleted her previous tweets due to the backlash her comments received.

 

 

