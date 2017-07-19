July 19, 2017 at 5:36 pm EDT | by Chris Johnson
Rhode Island becomes 10th state to ban ‘ex-gay’ therapy
Gina Raimondo, gay news, Washington Blade

Gov. Gina Raimondo (D-R.I.) signed a ban on “ex-gay” therapy for youth. (Photo public domain)

The governor of Rhode Island signed into law Wednesday a measure that bans widely discredited “ex-gay” conversion therapy for minors, the 10th state in the nation with such a prohibition.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, a Democrat, announced on Twitter she signed the measure via a retweet of a Human Rights Campaign sticker declaring “victory for LGBT youth in Rhode Island.”

“No child should be put through the dangerous and inhumane practice of conversion therapy,” Human Rights Campaign legal director Sarah Warbelow said in a statement. “Medical professionals agree this outdated and discredited practice not only doesn’t work, but can also have life-threatening consequences. It is nothing short of child abuse.”

The bill, HB 5277, was approved by the Rhode Island Assembly in May by a 69-0 unanimous vote and the Senate last month before it reached Raimondo’s desk for her signature.

Raimando’s signature not only makes Rhode Island the 10th state in the country in addition to D.C. with a ban on conversion therapy, but also makes the state the fourth this year to ban the practice for youth.

The ten states with bans on conversion therapy are: Connecticut, California, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Illinois, Vermont, New York, New Mexico and now Rhode Island. (New York’s ban is the result of an executive order signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, not a legislative ban.) The four states that banned “ex-gay” therapy this year are Connecticut, Nevada, New Mexico and Rhode Island.

The practice of therapy aimed at changing an individual’s sexual orientation or transgender status is considered ineffectual at best and harmful at worst. Major medical and psychological institutions, including the American Psychological Association, the World Health Organization, the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics, widely reject conversion therapy.

Federal courts have upheld bans on conversion therapy as constitutional despite legal challenges on the basis they violate freedoms of speech and religion. Earlier this year, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to review a challenge to California’s prohibition on “ex-gay” therapy for youth.

Chris Johnson is Chief Political & White House Reporter for the Washington Blade. Johnson attends the daily White House press briefings and is a member of the White House Correspondents' Association. Follow Chris

watermark
Local
Elders offered free ride to ‘Queer Interiors’ exhibit
MDLGBT Chamber networking event on tap
Activists to discuss AIDS, LGBTQ movements
D.C. man on trial for murder of roommates
170 LGBT rights advocates to meet in Alexandria
Black civil rights workers labeled ‘homos’ in 1964 report
watermark
National
Rhode Island becomes 10th state to ban ‘ex-gay’ therapy
States urged to ensure bathroom access for trans kids under Title IX
Washington florist seeks OK from Supreme Court to refuse service to gays
‘Ex-gay’ therapist sued for efforts to change lesbian’s sexual orientation
Delay in trans enlistments lands military hopefuls in limbo
Federal court urged to strike down Puerto Rico birth certificate policy
watermark
World
State Dept. dodges question about Tillerson’s silence on Chechnya
Activists in violence-plagued Honduras city hold Pride parade
Prominent Honduran activist brutally attacked inside his home
Chechnya president: ‘We don’t have any gays’
Members of Congress urge Trump to condemn gay Chechnya crackdown
Malta same-sex marriage bill receives final approval
Russia collusion, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
Drip, drip, drip of Russia revelations
Putting their bodies on the line to fight ACA repeal
A happy Pride in Cumberland, Md.
In defense of Rehoboth Mayor Sam Cooper
Reduce the flow of money to D.C. political campaigns
President Apocalypse and other biblical mischief
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Two-night-stand with Barry Manilow
QUEERY: Kevin Jones
Evan Rachel Wood blasts Ben Affleck’s 20-year-old ‘gay kiss’ comment
Bianca Del Rio and Ann Coulter bash each other in social media feud
Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Caitlyn Jenner for transition jokes
Trans woman posts photo with her ‘bathroom buddy’ Texas Gov. Abbott
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup