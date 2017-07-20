Blondie tour comes to Wolf Trap Aug. 3

Blondie and Garbage’s “Rage and Rapture Tour” heads to Wolf Trap’s Filene Center (1551 Trap Rd., Vienna, Va.) Thursday, Aug. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Blondie experienced great popularity in the late ‘70s with hits like “Call Me” and “Hearts of Glass,” while Garbage was a major band in the ‘90s and released a new album entitled “Strange Little Birds” in 2016.

Tickets for the show start at $35. For more information, visit wolftrap.org.