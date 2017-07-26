‘Drag Race’ winner Jinkx Monsoon comes out as non-binary

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” season five winner Jinkx Monsoon opened up about their gender identity on Twitter this week.
Monsoon explained that they identify as non-binary/non-gender and prefer “They/Them” pronouns. The drag star revealed they have identified “under the trans umbrella” since their teens. Monsoon says they came out as non-binary four years ago in an effort to educate others on the transgender community.
While “They/Them” are Monsoon’s preferred pronouns, while in drag Monsoon prefers “She/Her.”
Monsoon will appear in the upcoming season of “Steven Universe” as the voice of a new gem, Emerald.
Because this apparently needs to be repeated… I am male bodied, I prefer to identify as non-gendered/non-binary. I prefer They/Them.
— Jinkx Monsoon (@JinkxMonsoon) July 24, 2017
I came out as NB/non-gendered almost 4 years ago. I have privately identified under the Trans umbrella since my teens.
— Jinkx Monsoon (@JinkxMonsoon) July 24, 2017
For a long time I didn’t think I needed to make my gender identity public info until I saw that I could be an advocate for our community.
— Jinkx Monsoon (@JinkxMonsoon) July 24, 2017
I spoke out on a trans matter 4 years back, and someone encouraged me to come out, in an effort to enlighten. I did and I’m glad I did.
— Jinkx Monsoon (@JinkxMonsoon) July 24, 2017
I do not get upset when people use the wrong pronouns for me as long as it is not a malicious attack on my gender.
— Jinkx Monsoon (@JinkxMonsoon) July 24, 2017
I choose to educate rather than get upset. I choose to enlighten people rather than attack them.
— Jinkx Monsoon (@JinkxMonsoon) July 24, 2017
In drag, I prefer She/Her. :) and frankly, she/her always works for me. My future is female.
— Jinkx Monsoon (@JinkxMonsoon) July 24, 2017