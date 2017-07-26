‘Drag Race’ winner Jinkx Monsoon comes out as non-binary

A post shared by Jinkx Monsoon (@thejinkx) on Jul 22, 2017 at 5:08pm PDT

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” season five winner Jinkx Monsoon opened up about their gender identity on Twitter this week.

Monsoon explained that they identify as non-binary/non-gender and prefer “They/Them” pronouns. The drag star revealed they have identified “under the trans umbrella” since their teens. Monsoon says they came out as non-binary four years ago in an effort to educate others on the transgender community.

While “They/Them” are Monsoon’s preferred pronouns, while in drag Monsoon prefers “She/Her.”

Monsoon will appear in the upcoming season of “Steven Universe” as the voice of a new gem, Emerald.

Because this apparently needs to be repeated… I am male bodied, I prefer to identify as non-gendered/non-binary. I prefer They/Them. — Jinkx Monsoon (@JinkxMonsoon) July 24, 2017

I came out as NB/non-gendered almost 4 years ago. I have privately identified under the Trans umbrella since my teens. — Jinkx Monsoon (@JinkxMonsoon) July 24, 2017

For a long time I didn’t think I needed to make my gender identity public info until I saw that I could be an advocate for our community. — Jinkx Monsoon (@JinkxMonsoon) July 24, 2017

I spoke out on a trans matter 4 years back, and someone encouraged me to come out, in an effort to enlighten. I did and I’m glad I did. — Jinkx Monsoon (@JinkxMonsoon) July 24, 2017

I do not get upset when people use the wrong pronouns for me as long as it is not a malicious attack on my gender. — Jinkx Monsoon (@JinkxMonsoon) July 24, 2017

I choose to educate rather than get upset. I choose to enlighten people rather than attack them. — Jinkx Monsoon (@JinkxMonsoon) July 24, 2017