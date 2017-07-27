Trump awards Medal of Valor to lesbian officer Crystal Griner

The day after he sought to curtail LGBT participation in the nation’s armed forces by announcing a ban on transgender military service, President Trump awarded the Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor to a lesbian police officer credited with saving lives during a mass shooting.

Trump gave the Medal of Valor on Thursday to Capitol Police Special Agent Crystal Griner — as well as Special Agent David Bailey — for thwarting shooter James T. Hodgkinson during an incident at a Republican congressional baseball practice last month. Hodgkinson wounded five people, including House Majority Steve Scalise (R-La.).

Other medal recipients were three Alexandria Police Department officers who arrived later on scene: Nicole Battaglia, Kevin Jobe and Alexander Jensen.

During his remarks at the East Room in the White House, Trump recalled visiting Griner at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where she was taken and recovered with her same-sex spouse beside her after being shot in leg seeking to prevent further tragedy.

“Despite their injuries, both officers heroically continued to face down the gunman until they brought him down,” Trump said. “And he had rifles; they had handguns. That’s a big difference.”

Griner, with a cast on her lower leg, sat in a chair for most of the ceremony while the other four recipient stood next to her. Griner stood on crutches when Trump draped the medal around her neck.

Also speaking at the event — and commending Griner as well as the other officers — was Vice President Mike Pence.

“These five officers exemplify the best of law enforcement in this country, and they honor us by their presence today,” Griner said.

Trump included his remarks recognition in particular for the law enforcement community, whose support he’s sought to cultivate as president.

“The assault on June 14th reminded us that evil exists in this world,” Trump said. “But it also reminded us that heroes walk in our midst, that love triumphs over tragedy, and that our resolve is stronger than ever. We praise America’s law enforcement — and I’ve been praising them for a long time, they are unbelievable people — for doing a tough — for doing the tough jobs, the dangerous jobs, and sometimes thankless job with tremendous integrity, devotion, and courage.”