QUEERY: Marianne Kirby

In “Dust Bath Revival,” a 2016 book in the speculative fiction genre, Hank, a 16-year-old girl, has to survive the Dust Bowl after her family gets involved in a government conspiracy. It’s the debut novel from writer/editor Marianne Kirby who helped organize this year’s OutWrite LGBT Book Festival at the DC Center.

“I feel like being queer can’t help but influence my writing,” says Kirby, a 39-year-old Orlando native. “It shapes my whole perspective. That means my characters are usually queer identified and the worlds that I build are not necessarily ones where heterosexuality is the presumed default.”

OutWrite 2017: a Celebration of LGBT Literature runs Aug. 4-6 at the DC Center (2000 14th St., N,W., no. 105) and includes dozens of events such as a “smut slam cabaret,” yoga, discussion panels, writers’ studios and more. Full details at thedccenter.org or search OutWrite on Facebook.

Although married to a cis man, Kirby says her queer identity is strong and says she’s attracted to people regardless of their gender identification. Kirby is an editor by day. She has also written a 2009 non-fiction book called “Lessons from the Fat-o-sphere.”

Kirby came to Washington a year and a half ago for a job opportunity after many years in Orlando. She immediately looked for ways to be involved in the local literary scene and discovered OutWrite, which she helped organize this year. Find her online at mariannekirby.com.

Kirby and husband Ed live in Alexandria, Va. Kirby enjoys literary gatherings, volunteering at sci fi cons, sewing, quilting, silversmithing and more in her free time.

How long have you been out and who was the hardest person to tell?

I’ve been selectively out since the late ‘90s. There are still people I haven’t told, but I think the hardest person to admit my queerness to was actually myself. Not because I was unhappy to be queer but because I didn’t feel queer enough. Owning my own identity was a lot more difficult than sharing it with anyone else.

Who’s your LGBT hero?

Most of my heroes are really just my friends, living their lives and doing their work in their communities. I recognize how important a lot of big name people are but my inspiration comes from the people around me.

What’s Washington’s best nightspot, past or present?

I’m a sucker for the old 9:30 club. I saw my first concert there.

Describe your dream wedding.

I had my dream wedding — I eloped and we got to text people and ask what they’d been up to that day as our way of announcing things. That was a fun day. I’ve always been skeptical of weddings in general and marriage as an institution.

What non-LGBT issue are you most passionate about?

Intersectionality as a whole. People’s identities are complex and when we acknowledge that, our anti-oppression movements across all issues can only be stronger.

What historical outcome would you change?

No singular event, but I think as queerness has been more accepted in the mainstream, we’ve lost some of our sense of community, especially with a historical perspective. I know we all want to look forward, but there are so many important events in the past that have defined the struggle of queer community and they are being forgotten.

What’s been the most memorable pop culture moment of your lifetime?

The Space Shuttle Challenger disaster, I think. I was obsessed with space as a kid and watching the shuttle launch on live TV. It was a serious lesson in risk and sacrifice and how sometimes the hope for something wonderful goes terribly wrong.

On what do you insist?

Respect

What was your last Facebook post or Tweet?

My last tweet was about OutWrite! My last Facebook post was probably about puppies. I mean, puppies are really great.

If your life were a book, what would the title be?

“But Does That Come In Size Fat?: Adventures In Self-Presentation With A Loud Fat Femme”

If science discovered a way to change sexual orientation, what would you do?

Oh, I’d side eye the hell out of that. Sexual orientation isn’t an illness to be cured. I’m a writer. I’d definitely write about it.

What do you believe in beyond the physical world?

I believe in wonder and awe. Not necessarily in any particularly religious way; I identify as agnostic. But I think there is so much in the world, there are so many marvels, that I can’t help but feel some of that on a spiritual level. I believe in people, in our capacity to love and help each other just as much as we can be terrible.

What’s your advice for LGBT movement leaders?

If LGBT movement leaders cannot respect and address the needs of the entire LGBT community then we are not the community we need to be. That means prioritizing the needs of queer people over the good feelings of corporations and organizations like the cops. Mainstream acceptance isn’t worth compromising the people with whom we are supposed to be in community.

What would you walk across hot coals for?

The last tube of MAC’s Ruby Woo lipstick for sure.

What LGBT stereotype annoys you most?

That queer women in a relationship with a man are suddenly somehow straight. (And, I mean, the same is true in reverse.) That disappears us from general culture and from queer community. Queerness doesn’t magically cease to exist like that, sorry, not sorry.

What’s your favorite LGBT movie?

“Paris Is Burning”

What’s the most overrated social custom?

Traditional dating.

What trophy or prize do you most covet?

I just really want a Nebula award. Is there a specific writer who doesn’t, though?

What do you wish you’d known at 18?

Just how rewarding it has been to care less and less about what the general “other people” of the world think of me. Whew, it’s so exhausting to be so wrapped up in how other people see you. Freeing that energy up to actually live is transformative.

Why Washington?

It’s vibrant and challenging and it’s hard to find a place here sometimes but there is so much happening under the surface. It’s worth the effort to make your own place here.