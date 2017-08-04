Rap icon Kidd Creole charged with murder for homophobic attack

Kidd Creole, a founding member of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, has been charged with murder for stabbing a homeless man who he thought was hitting on him.

The New York Daily News reports that Creole, real name Nathanial Glover, was on his way to his security and maintenance job in midtown Manhattan when he had a run-in with 55-year-old John Jolly, a homeless man and registered sex offender.

Reportedly, Jolly was drunk and made comments that Glover interpreted as hitting on him. Glover then stabbed Jolly twice.

“They had no prior relationship,” a source told the New York Daily News. “They had words. Things got out of hand. It was some sort of diss.”

“He turned, interpreting that the guy was making an advance toward him,” the source continued. “One thing led to another, and he shivved him twice in the chest.”

Jolly was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center where he died. In 1997 he was convicted for beating and raping a woman. He served five years in prison and another three years for a weapons charge.

Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five is best known for their 1982 song, “The Message.” They were the first rap act inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.