Care giving to be discussed at Prime Timers meeting

Monte Ephraim of Chase Brexton Health Care will be the guest speaker at Sunday’s Prime Timers of Baltimore monthly general meeting. It will take place beginning at 6 p.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, St. Paul & 20th Streets in Baltimore.

Last year, the Maryland Legislature joined a majority of other states in passing the CARE (Caregiver Advise, Record and Enable) ACT. This requires hospitals at admission to ask each patient if they would like to designate a caregiver. Once that designation is made and recorded the hospital has the responsibility to notify the designee of discharge planning and to provide instruction on the tasks a caregiver may need to perform at home.

Ephraim will explain the act and how to take advantage of its provisions as well as reviewing the LGBT 50+ services at Chase Brexton,

For more information, contact Ralph Welch at president@ptbalto.org.