August 10, 2017 at 1:13 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Aaron Carter says his ex-girlfriend left him over bisexuality

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Pop singer Aaron Carter, who recently came out as bisexual on Twitter, says the reason his last relationship ended was because of his sexuality.

In an interview with The Bert Show, Carter, 29, got emotional discussing the breakup with his girlfriend, Madison Parker. The couple met on Instagram in 2016 and had recently appeared in an interview together where they discussed having children and getting engaged.

“To be honest, I’m alone right now, and I would like to have a relationship,” Carter says. “Sorry, got a little teary-eyed. I just went through a breakup.”

He explained that he had brought up his attraction to both men and women to Parker who had a hard time accepting it.

“I had discussed it with my ex-girlfriend, and she didn’t really understand it. She didn’t want [to],” Carter says.“And that was it. So we left it mutual and parted ways.”

The couple met on Instagram in 2016. Parker has not yet commented on her side of the story.

Carter continued that he is “looking forward to the future” whether it be “with a woman or a man.”

The singer seems to be embracing his place in the LGBT community. He will be performing at Hamburger Mary’s, an LGBT-restaurant chain, in his hometown of Brandon, Fl., on Thursday.

watermark
Local
David Antony Trujillo dies at 52
Defense raises doubts over ID of man charged in trans murder
Catania weds in ceremony performed by Council colleague
Trans soldier served with distinction in Md. Defense Force
Trans community tackles homelessness with HostHome
Care giving to be discussed at Prime Timers meeting
watermark
National
Trans military ban halted by war threat
Trump sued over plans to ban transgender military service
Okla. gay man sues town for allowing house to burn down
Trans troops continue their service as Trump threatens expulsion
Ex-navy doctor promises free surgery for trans military patients
Gay Republican withdraws name for DHS post over trans military ban
watermark
World
Cuban activist refuses to attend U.S. Embassy event
U.S. official meets with wife of jailed Malaysian opposition leader
Australian Senate rejects national marriage vote
State Department welcomes decision to delay gay journalist’s deportation
Anti-gay lawmaker quits UK Labor Party
Pope Francis congratulates gay couple for baptizing children
watermark
Opinions
We don’t need another rich businessman for president
A politics to reclaim America
The price is right: Paid leave strengthens our families
D.C. becoming more of a nightlife ‘bar town’: report
DNC stands with transgender Americans
In Trump era, life feels like ‘Dunkirk’
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Viola Davis applauds Annalise Keating’s pansexuality in ‘HTGAWM’
Hulu picks up show based on RuPaul’s life
CARTOON: ‘What’s on television tonight?’
‘Atomic’ hit parade
Aaron Carter says his ex-girlfriend left him over bisexuality
A newfound appreciation for Columbia at 50
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup