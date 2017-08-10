Aaron Carter says his ex-girlfriend left him over bisexuality

Pop singer Aaron Carter, who recently came out as bisexual on Twitter, says the reason his last relationship ended was because of his sexuality.

In an interview with The Bert Show, Carter, 29, got emotional discussing the breakup with his girlfriend, Madison Parker. The couple met on Instagram in 2016 and had recently appeared in an interview together where they discussed having children and getting engaged.

“To be honest, I’m alone right now, and I would like to have a relationship,” Carter says. “Sorry, got a little teary-eyed. I just went through a breakup.”

He explained that he had brought up his attraction to both men and women to Parker who had a hard time accepting it.

“I had discussed it with my ex-girlfriend, and she didn’t really understand it. She didn’t want [to],” Carter says.“And that was it. So we left it mutual and parted ways.”

The couple met on Instagram in 2016. Parker has not yet commented on her side of the story.

Carter continued that he is “looking forward to the future” whether it be “with a woman or a man.”

The singer seems to be embracing his place in the LGBT community. He will be performing at Hamburger Mary’s, an LGBT-restaurant chain, in his hometown of Brandon, Fl., on Thursday.